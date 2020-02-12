UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
UAAP President Emmanuel Fernandez and Executive Director Rene Saguisag Jr.
UAAP photos
UAAP postpones all sporting events after Feb. 14 due to coronavirus scare
(Philstar.com) - February 12, 2020 - 4:12pm

MANILA, Philippines – To ensure the safety of the entire community of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, the league announced that all of its sporting events after February 14  will be postponed until further notice due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The decision was made unanimous by the league's Board of Trustees and Board of Managing Directors Tuesday afternoon after the press conference for second semester events.

Moreover, this was also done in compliance with the advisories of the Department of Health and the Commissioner on Higher Education early this week.

"The University Athletic Association of the Philippines upholds, in the highest regard, the well-being, health and safety of the League’s community — players, coaches, students, their families and fans in general," said the league's statement co-signed by UAAP President Emmanuel Fernandez and Executive Director Rene Saguisag Jr.

"In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the UAAP, after thorough deliberation by the Board of Trustees and the Board of Managing Directors, have come to a decision to postpone all sporting events starting Saturday, 15 February."

This means that the opening of the league's collegiate volleyball tournament this weekend will be moved to a later date.

Also postponed are the men's football tournament which was set to begin on February 16, softball tournament (February 17), seniors baseball tournament (February 19), athletics (February 19-23), and judo (last week of February).

The playoffs for the high school beach volleyball and basketball tournaments will also be moved.

The fencing tournament and the 10th match day of the high school boys' football tournament will still take place this week.

With this, the league is calling for everyone to stay safe and pray for the safety of the country.

"The UAAP will be closely monitoring the country’s situation in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak in order to determine the resumption of the games," the statement continued.

"We ask for your understanding and your prayers for the safety of our community, our nation and all countries affected by this outbreak."

CORONAVIRUS UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Missing 3 pillars
By Joaquin Henson | February 12, 2020 - 12:00am
With the absence of three towers in the PBA Philippine Cup set to unfold on March 8, the competition for the championship has suddenly been thrown wide open.
Sports
fbfb
Gilas calls in Tratter, Manuel
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Needing to plug in holes in the middle, Gilas Pilipinas has called in two more reinforcements Alaska big men Vic Manuel and...
Sports
fbfb
Forbes: NBA's Lakers, Warriors join Knicks at $4B value
6 hours ago
NBA teams generated a record $8.8 billion in revenue last year while the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors joined...
Sports
fbfb
UAAP volley wars unfold Saturday
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Reigning champions National University Bulldogs and Ateneo Lady Eagles are considered top-tiers, but the rest of the field...
Sports
fbfb
Ceres Negros routs Cambodian squad in AFC Cup opener
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Ceres Negros FC began their AFC Cup campaign with a rousing 4-0 beating of Cambodian club Svay Rieng at the Rizal Memorial...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
17 minutes ago
Local golf aces brace for fierce Philippine Ladies Open duel
By Dante Navarro | 17 minutes ago
The locals are coming into the Philippine Ladies Open in full force, all primed up for three days of battle of shotmaking...
Sports
fbfb
45 minutes ago
Ardina, Saso upbeat as Aussie Open unfolds
By Dante Navarro | 45 minutes ago
Dottie Ardina and Yuka Saso, coming off contrasting results in last week’s Handa Vic Open, set out for a tougher, more...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ironman, Penong's 5150 moved to May amid coronavirus threat
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Alveo Ironman 70.3 in Davao City and the Penong’s 5150 Triathlon in Tagum, Davao del Norte were rescheduled in May...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Wilder mocks 'pillow fists' of Fury ahead of rematch
5 hours ago
World heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder ridiculed Tyson Fury's punching power as the two unbeaten fighters prepare for...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Barredo to convene Para athletes
By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
There’s still no certainty on when the twice-postponed 10th Asean Para Games will be held but Philippine Paralympic...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with