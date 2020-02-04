Reports: Kai Sotto gets offer from Georgia Bulldogs

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto has reportedly received an offer to play for NCAA Division 1 team Georgia Bulldogs.

Per recruitment Twitter account Verbal Commits on Monday, University of Georgia has expressed interest in the 7'2" Filipino prospect.

2020 The-Skill-Factory Prep (GA) C Kai Sotto has received an offer from Georgia. @kzsottolive https://t.co/i9F8WTlTfv — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) February 3, 2020

Sotto, who is currently playing for Atlanta-based club The Skill Factory, has been making waves in the high school basketball scene.

????NEW???? 7'2 Kai Sotto is a UNICORN! Filipino Big DID IT ALL at Hargrave Military Challenge!



Full Event Raw Highlights



WATCH ????: https://t.co/AKN1BvpdvG pic.twitter.com/XfHLsBnAmS — Phenom Hoop Videos (@PhenomMixtapes) February 3, 2020

In the ESPN Class of 2020 recruitment rankings, Sotto is ranked 68th overall and 11th among big men.

The Georgia Bulldogs basketball program has produced a number of NBA players, the most prominent active player being Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Apart from Georgia, Sotto has been making rounds with NCAA Division I schools like Georgia Tech and Kentucky University.