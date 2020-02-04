Reports: Kai Sotto gets offer from Georgia Bulldogs

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto has reportedly received an offer to play for NCAA Division 1 team Georgia Bulldogs.
Per recruitment Twitter account Verbal Commits on Monday, University of Georgia has expressed interest in the 7'2" Filipino prospect.
2020 The-Skill-Factory Prep (GA) C Kai Sotto has received an offer from Georgia.
Sotto, who is currently playing for Atlanta-based club The Skill Factory, has been making waves in the high school basketball scene.
7'2 Kai Sotto is a UNICORN! Filipino Big DID IT ALL at Hargrave Military Challenge!
Full Event Raw Highlights

In the ESPN Class of 2020 recruitment rankings, Sotto is ranked 68th overall and 11th among big men.
The Georgia Bulldogs basketball program has produced a number of NBA players, the most prominent active player being Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Apart from Georgia, Sotto has been making rounds with NCAA Division I schools like Georgia Tech and Kentucky University.
