Johnson to challenge ONE flyweight champ Moraes

MANILA, Philippines – American Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson jumped from the Ultimate Fighting Championship to ONE Championship with a goal of winning it all.

Now he is on the cusp of what he originally set up for.

Johnson battles Brazilian Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes for the world flyweight title in ONE: Reign of Dynasties on April 11 in Chongqing, China, in what could be one of the biggest fights in the history of the fight organization.

“Demetrious Johnson (30-3) will challenge ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes (18-3) for the world title on April 11 in China,” said ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong on his official Twitter account @yodchatri recently.

Since leaving the UFC for ONE, the 33-year-old Johnson has swept all his three fights against Japanese Yuya Wakamatsu and Tatsumitsu Wada and Filipino Danny Kingad to rule the inaugural Flyweight Grand Prix and set up a much-awaited showdown with ONE reigning flyweight king Moraes.

Moraes, for his part, will make his first title defense since reclaiming the crown from the Philippines’ Geje Eustaquio last year.

Interestingly, while Johnson was busy carving his way to a title shot, Moraes has waited for his challenger as the title duel will be also be his first fight in 15 months.

Moraes will have his hands full against Johnson, who was the inaugural and former UFC flyweight champion and current owner of the UFC record for most consecutive title defenses with 11.