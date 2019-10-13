Danny Kingad falls to mighty Demetrious Johnson

TOKYO, Japan — Rising Team Lakay star Danny Kingad just couldn't overcome flyweight king Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson in the Flyweight World Grand Prix Final here in Tokyo Sunday.

Billed as the co-main event of Part I of ONE: Century, Kingad just couldn't catch a break against the decorated American and lost the bout via unanimous decision.

It was almost all Johnson in the fight, with the Filipino getting smothered on the ground with Johnson's wrestling moves.

Despite a fight back from Kingad in the second round after landing a punch that left Johnson stumbling, the Baguio-based fighter had no answer Johnson's attacks.

Johnson has won all of his three bouts with ONE Championship and is now the first ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix champion.

