Team Lakay's Danny Kingad (right) fell to Flyweight King Demetrious Johnson via unanimous decision in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Final in ONE: Century Part I here in Tokyo on Sunday
ONE Championship
Danny Kingad falls to mighty Demetrious Johnson
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2019 - 12:29pm

TOKYO, Japan — Rising Team Lakay star Danny Kingad just couldn't overcome flyweight king Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson in the Flyweight World Grand Prix Final here in Tokyo Sunday.

Billed as the co-main event of Part I of ONE: Century, Kingad just couldn't catch a break against the decorated American and lost the bout via unanimous decision.

It was almost all Johnson in the fight, with the Filipino getting smothered on the ground with Johnson's wrestling moves.

Despite a fight back from Kingad in the second round after landing a punch that left Johnson stumbling, the Baguio-based fighter had no answer Johnson's attacks.

Johnson has won all of his three bouts with ONE Championship and is now the first ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix champion.

--

Editor's note: The coverage in Tokyo, Japan was partially sponsored by ONE Championship to promote the sport. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

