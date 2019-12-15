SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
The Philippine women's national football team matched their program-best 67th place in the FIFA World Rankings
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Malditas move up in FIFA World Rankings
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 15, 2019 - 9:53am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team returned to a program-best 67th in the FIFA World Rankings.

After a successful 30th Southeast Asian Games that led them to their first ever semifinals appearance in the biennial meet, the Malditas moved up two places from their 69th place earlier this year.

The Malditas first reached the 67th mark July this year after an impressive perforance in the Olympic qualifiers.

The Filipina booters also took a top four finish in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship in Thailand last August.

The Philippine squad retained their 13th spot in the Asia Rankings and are still 5th in Southeast Asia.

The Malditas hope to improve on their ranking even more when the country hosts the AFF Women's Championship in 2020.

