Quinley Quezada (C) of the Philippine women's national football team in the bronze medal match vs Myanmar in the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Sunday.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Myanmar denies Malditas SEA Games podium finish
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 8, 2019 - 5:55pm

MANILA, Philippines -- It was a heartbreaker in the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Sunday after the Philippines fell short against Myanmar, 1-2, in the bronze medal match of the 30th Southeast Asian Games women's football tournament.

Despite taking the lead in the 57th minute courtesy of a Quinley Quezada goal, the Malditas saw their medal hopes dashed with two quick goals from Myanmar.

Burmese footballers July Kyaw and Yee Yee O scored in quick succession in the 77th and 79th minute marks, respectively, to break the Pinays' hearts.

A Sarina Bolden goal in the 70th minute, which could've spelled the difference, was waved offside.

The Malditas end up fourth in the biennial meet.

