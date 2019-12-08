Myanmar denies Malditas SEA Games podium finish

MANILA, Philippines -- It was a heartbreaker in the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Sunday after the Philippines fell short against Myanmar, 1-2, in the bronze medal match of the 30th Southeast Asian Games women's football tournament.

Despite taking the lead in the 57th minute courtesy of a Quinley Quezada goal, the Malditas saw their medal hopes dashed with two quick goals from Myanmar.

Burmese footballers July Kyaw and Yee Yee O scored in quick succession in the 77th and 79th minute marks, respectively, to break the Pinays' hearts.

A Sarina Bolden goal in the 70th minute, which could've spelled the difference, was waved offside.

The Malditas end up fourth in the biennial meet.