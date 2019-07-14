Philippine WNFT jumps up seven places in FIFA World Rankings

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Women's National Football Team moved up to 67th place in the FIFA World Rankings after a terrific performance in the Olympic Qualifiers this year.

They move seven places from their previous ranking and now hold the best ranking the team has ever had.

Posting on their official Facebook account, the Philippine WNFT announced the squad's new ranking.

The team keeps their 13th rank in Asia while also retaining their 5th place ranking in Southeast Asia.

According to FIFA.com, the Philippines was able to notch the biggest move by ranks among all participating teams in the women's game.