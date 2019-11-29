SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Sarina Bolden (R) celebrates after scoring her first goal of the match against Malaysia in the group stage of the 30th Southeast Asian Games held in Binan, Laguna on Friday
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Bolden hat-trick propels Malditas into SEA Games semis
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 29, 2019 - 9:55pm

BINAN, Laguna — The Philippine women's national football team is bound for the semifinals of the 30th Southeast Asian Games women's football tournament after thrashing Malaysia, 5-0, at the Biñan Football Stadium on Friday.

A hat-trick from Sarina Bolden in the first half had the game virtually in the Malditas' hands after 45 minutes of play.

Using the same offensive lineup she deployed against Myanmar, Philippine head coach Let Dimzon's game plan paid off, with the Filipina booters raking in offensive chances throughout the match.

Bolden first found the back of the net in the 24th minute after fighting through Malaysian defenders.

Alisha del Campo doubled the Malditas' lead with a header in the 38th minute from a corner kick.

Not long after, Bolden scored another goal and once more in added time to break the game wide open, 4-0.

The Malditas continued to pound the Malaysian defense after the break.

Sub Eva Madarang put another goal at the back of the net in added time for the icing on the cake.

The Malditas finish the group stage with four points after drawing with Myanmar on Tuesday.

Philippine goalkeeper Inna Palacios also posted two clean sheets in the group stage.

The semifinals will kick off on December 5, with the Filipina booters facing either of the top two teams of Group B.

FOOTBALL SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto continues to showcase improvement in Atlanta
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a video compilation posted by popular sports website Bleacher Report on their B/R Hoops twitter account, Sotto showcased...
Sports
fb tw
PBA to set draft parameters
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 29, 2019 - 12:00am
The PBA Board of Governors will be convened for a critical meeting on Monday to decide on how to align the coming draft with SBP’s developmental program for Gilas, looking forward to the 2023 FIBA World Cup...
Sports
fb tw
Duterte calls for probe after chaotic SEA Games build-up
By James Edgar | 11 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has called for a probe into the preparations for the Southeast Asian Games, which start on Saturday...
Sports
fb tw
Beach volley action begins
By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
With action being fired off earlier this week in Metro Manila and New Clark City venues, it’s now the turn of the Subic...
Sports
fb tw
Philippines sweeps Timor-Leste in SEA Games men's beach volleyball opener
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
The tandem of Edmar Bonono and Jude Garcia gave the Pinoy spikers their first victory after sweeping Timor-Leste S1, 21-16,...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
4 hours ago
Philippine beach volleybelles falter in SEA Games opener
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Both the tandems of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons and Dzi Gervacio and Dji Rodriguez suffered setbacks at the hands of Indonesia...
Sports
fb tw
5 hours ago
Live updates: SEA Games 2019
By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
The 30th Southeast Asian Games will officially kick off with star-studded opening ceremonies on November 30 at the Philippine...
Sports
fb tw
6 hours ago
Margielyn Didal, Philippine skaters raring to begin SEA Games bid
By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Asian Games gold medalist Margielyn Didal and the rest of the skateboarding team can’t wait to strut their wares with...
Sports
fb tw
9 hours ago
Most SEA Games events open to public — Cayetano
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
PHISGOC Chairperson Allan Peter Cayetano announced that following the instructions of President Rodrigo Duterte, tickets...
Sports
fb tw
Cagebelles determined to break spell
By John Bryan Ulanday | November 29, 2019 - 12:00am
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has aired confidence on the vastly-improved Gilas women team delivering the country’s first gold medal in women’s basketball in the SEA Games.
23 hours ago
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with