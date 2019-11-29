Bolden hat-trick propels Malditas into SEA Games semis

BINAN, Laguna — The Philippine women's national football team is bound for the semifinals of the 30th Southeast Asian Games women's football tournament after thrashing Malaysia, 5-0, at the Biñan Football Stadium on Friday.

A hat-trick from Sarina Bolden in the first half had the game virtually in the Malditas' hands after 45 minutes of play.

Using the same offensive lineup she deployed against Myanmar, Philippine head coach Let Dimzon's game plan paid off, with the Filipina booters raking in offensive chances throughout the match.

Bolden first found the back of the net in the 24th minute after fighting through Malaysian defenders.

Alisha del Campo doubled the Malditas' lead with a header in the 38th minute from a corner kick.

Not long after, Bolden scored another goal and once more in added time to break the game wide open, 4-0.

The Malditas continued to pound the Malaysian defense after the break.

Sub Eva Madarang put another goal at the back of the net in added time for the icing on the cake.

The Malditas finish the group stage with four points after drawing with Myanmar on Tuesday.

Philippine goalkeeper Inna Palacios also posted two clean sheets in the group stage.

The semifinals will kick off on December 5, with the Filipina booters facing either of the top two teams of Group B.