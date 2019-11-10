PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
The Philippines is set to host the ASEAN Football Federation Women's Championship for the first time in 2020
Philippine Football Federation
Philippines to host AFF Women's Championship in 2020
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 10, 2019 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — Big-time football is coming to the Philippines as the country prepares to host the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship in 2020.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) said that the country's hosting bid was confirmed during the AFF Council Meeting held last November 8 in Vietnam.

"It is a great honor for PFF to host the upcoming AFF Women's Championship 2020," PFF President Mariano Araneta Jr. said in a statement.

"Women's football has been in the limelight due to the success of the Philippine Women's National Team. This will be a perfect opportunity for local fans to watch and support the Philippine Women's team as they fight for regional pride," he added.

The Philippine women's national football team recently tallied their best result in the annual tournament last August in Thailand where they finished fourth.

The Malditas are currently ranked 69th in the world.

This will be the first time that thte tournament will be held in the Philippines

