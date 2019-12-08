SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
Jhondi Wallace wins gold in the men’s open wakeboarding event on Sunday.
STAR/Jun Mendoza
Philippines, Thailand capture 2 golds in SEA Games waterski, wakeboard
Roy Luarca (Philstar.com) - December 8, 2019 - 8:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines topped the wakeskate competition while Thailand swept the wakeboard category in the 30th Southeast Asian Games at Deca Wake Park Clark in Pampanga.

Susan Larsson and Jhondi Wallace struck gold for the Philippines in the waterski and wakeboard events held in the biennial meet for the first time.

Larsson posted a 61.00 score to trounce Thip Penpayap (50.00) and Singaporean Alysha Rizwan (39.33).

Wallace tallied 70.33 points and finished way ahead of Thai Polapat Romchatngoen (67.00) and countryman Christian Joson (64.33).

The Thais were powered by Patcharapon Jungguluam, winner of the wakeboard ladies with 72.33 points, followed by Filipinas Samantha Bermudez (62.67) and Nadya Sinaga (45.33).

Sanya Phonthip notched 72.67 points to repulse Filipino Raphael Trinidad (69.33) for the men’s wakeboard gold. Another Filipino, Ralph Gelo Villaro, claimed the bronze with 61.00 points.

Though Thailand and the Philippines wound up tied with two golds each, the Thais emerged overall champion with three silvers against the Filipinos’ two silvers plus two bronzes.

Indonesia landed third with one gold in the cable mixed team and one bronze, followed by Malaysia and Singapore with one bronze each.  

The victorious Indonesians, who toppled the Thais, are Safira Widodo, Nur Priambodo, Emilia Hampp, Muhammad Putu, Ade Hermana and Dimas Suprihono.

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Teen star Carlos Yulo 'distracted' at home SEA Games — gymnastics chief
1 day ago
The Philippines gymnastic chief believes the country's teenage world champion was "distracted" at this year's home Southeast...
Sports
fb tw
Hero surfer: Pinoy bet sacrifices SEA Games gold bid to rescue Indonesian foe
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Away from the limelight and in a sport not as glitzy and popular as others, Filipino surfer Roger Casugay carved out a performance...
Sports
fb tw
Philippines' Kristina Knott breaks Lydia de Vega's long-standing SEA Games record
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Kristina Knott has broken a 33-year-long record set by Lydia de Vega in the 200-meter run at the 30th Southeast Asian Games...
Sports
fb tw
Team Philippine rips marks, sustains scorching drive
By Dante Navarro | 22 hours ago
Olympic-bound EJ Obiena also lived up to the hype as he bagged the pole vault gold with a 5.45m feat, also a new record.
Sports
fb tw
Pinay gymnast survives cancer, clinches gold
By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
Already a champion by winning her battle with the Big C, young Filipina gymnast Daniela Reggie dela Pisa continued to show...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Philippines dethrones Thailand, enters finals in SEA Games men's volleyball
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine men's volleyball team took an emphatic upset over five-peat-seeking Thailand, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 27-25, 17-15,...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Gilas women unseat Malaysia, boost bid for SEA Games gold
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women's basketball squad dethroned defending champion Malaysia with a thrilling 81-75 victory...
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
Philippine ice hockey team vents ire on Malaysia to cop SEA Games bronze
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Philippine men's ice hockey team clinched the bronze medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games after routing Malaysia,...
Sports
fb tw
4 hours ago
Myanmar denies Malditas SEA Games podium finish
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
It was a heartbreaker in the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Sunday after the Philippines fell short against Myanmar, 1-2, in the...
Sports
fb tw
5 hours ago
Philippines closes in on SEA Games overall championship finish 
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
With just three days left to close out the 30th Southeast Asian Games, the Philippines has clinched the overall championship...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with