Philippines, Thailand capture 2 golds in SEA Games waterski, wakeboard

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines topped the wakeskate competition while Thailand swept the wakeboard category in the 30th Southeast Asian Games at Deca Wake Park Clark in Pampanga.

Susan Larsson and Jhondi Wallace struck gold for the Philippines in the waterski and wakeboard events held in the biennial meet for the first time.

Larsson posted a 61.00 score to trounce Thip Penpayap (50.00) and Singaporean Alysha Rizwan (39.33).

Wallace tallied 70.33 points and finished way ahead of Thai Polapat Romchatngoen (67.00) and countryman Christian Joson (64.33).

The Thais were powered by Patcharapon Jungguluam, winner of the wakeboard ladies with 72.33 points, followed by Filipinas Samantha Bermudez (62.67) and Nadya Sinaga (45.33).

Sanya Phonthip notched 72.67 points to repulse Filipino Raphael Trinidad (69.33) for the men’s wakeboard gold. Another Filipino, Ralph Gelo Villaro, claimed the bronze with 61.00 points.

Though Thailand and the Philippines wound up tied with two golds each, the Thais emerged overall champion with three silvers against the Filipinos’ two silvers plus two bronzes.

Indonesia landed third with one gold in the cable mixed team and one bronze, followed by Malaysia and Singapore with one bronze each.

The victorious Indonesians, who toppled the Thais, are Safira Widodo, Nur Priambodo, Emilia Hampp, Muhammad Putu, Ade Hermana and Dimas Suprihono.