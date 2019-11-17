No promises from Philippine paddlers

MANILA, Philippines — Can the Philippines duplicate its six-gold medal sweep of the traditional boat race when the country last hosted the SEA Games 14 years ago?

National team coach Leonora Escollante said they will surely try.

“I don’t want to make any promises or predictions,” Escollante yesterday told The STAR. “But you can count on us on doing our best to win gold medals and make the country proud.”

The path to glory is not going to be easy as the country was never the same since its memorable performance in the 2005 edition and managed just one gold medal since.

That lone gold came in 2011 in Indonesia.

Escollante, however, said there is reason to hope.

“We’ve got some new blood to go with our veterans and we’re also hopeful the home court advantage will benefit us a lot,” said Escollante, whose teams, including canoe/kayak, is set at the Maalawan Park in Olongapo City.

Hermie Macaranas and Ojay Fuentes, meanwhile, will spearhead the country’s campaign in canoe-kayak where they aim to improve on their bronze medal finish four years ago in Singapore.

Macaranas had actually pocketed four mints in Singapore, including two in the C-2 200m and C-2 1000m.

His other two came in C-1 200m and C-2 1000m.

Macaranas also took a bronze in the C-1000m in 2013 in Myanmar.

“Our national teams are also eager to compete since there were no watersports in the last SEAG,” said Escollante.