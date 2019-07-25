When to retire up to Manny

LAS VEGAS – Boxing trainer Marvin Somodio said yesterday when to retire is entirely up to newly-crowned super WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao and whatever the decision, he will support the fighting senator any which way.

“More than anyone, Senator knows when it’s time,” said Somodio who worked six weeks with Pacquiao as an assistant trainer in camp to prepare for Keith Thurman in their fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena last weekend. “If he decides to retire, it will be because he has nothing more to prove. When he beat Thurman, Senator became the oldest welterweight champion ever at 40 so that’s another world record he now holds. If he decides to continue fighting, it will be because he feels he is still competitive. For as long as Senator wants me in his team, I will be with him. He’s my only boss and I owe him everything.”

Somodio said whom to fight next is something Pacquiao himself will decide. It’s possible he will fight the winner of the unification showdown between WBC titlist Shawn Porter and IBF champion Errol Spence in Los Angeles on Sept. 28. Porter, a former Pacquiao sparmate, lost to Thurman on a unanimous 12-round decision in 2016. Another option is to fight either Mikey or Danny Garcia. Then, there is Floyd Mayweather Jr. if he chooses to un-retire once more.

“Thurman beat Porter and Senator beat Thurman,” said Somodio. “If Spence beats Porter, maybe Senator will fight him. That would be a 50-50 fight but I like Senator’s chances. Kaya kung sa kaya. I’ll support whatever he decides. He got to where he is as a superstar because of his intelligence. It’s that same intelligence that will guide him to decide what’s best in his boxing career.”

Against Thurman, Somodio said Pacquiao took some hard shots. “It was Senator’s toughest fight since (Antonio) Margarito,” he said. “When you get hit by a power shot, you suddenly feel pressure, your legs get tired, you slow down. That’s what happened in the middle rounds when Thurman came back. But senator’s body shot in the 10th round broke Thurman’s momentum and that did it.”

Somodio said when Thurman removed his mouthpiece after doubling up from Pacquiao’s left hook to the side of the body in the 10th, referee Kenny Bayless should’ve given a warning. “Thurman couldn’t breathe,” he said. “So he spat out his mouthpiece into his glove and ran away. Bayless should’ve warned him or even stopped it. When you remove your mouthpiece, it’s like you surrender.”

Somodio said Thurman’s style didn’t bother Pacquiao. “Senator’s best defense is his offense, footwork and head movement,” he said. “You’re not an easy target if you’re moving. Senator proved that even at 40, he can beat an undefeated world champion who’s 10 years younger.”

This Saturday, Somodio will host the grand opening of his new gym near the L. A. Airport. Somodio and business partner Brendan O’Reilly took a five-year lease on a 4,000-square foot space which they’ve transformed into a gym called the Combinations Boxing Academy. The first day of business will be on Monday and Somodio will hold court from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays to Saturdays. The gym will be equipped with treadmills, stationary bikes, free weights, two boxing rings, sauna, eight heavy bags and four speed bags.

“I hope to produce my own world champions,” said Somodio. “My focus will be on training professionals as head trainer. I will also devote time with beginners and fitness enthusiasts. I’m excited to make this venture work. I know I can realize my full potential with this project.”

Somodio had a soft opening of the gym last Monday and is doing a dry-run all week. Superflyweight Christian Robles, 22, and former WBC International female supermiddleweight champion Marcela Cornejo, 32, were in the gym working with Somodio.