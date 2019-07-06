PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball during the game against the New York Knicks during Day 1 of the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League on July 5, 2019 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP
WATCH: Pelicans' Zion Williamson makes soaring NBA Summer League debut
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2019 - 4:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Promising rookie Zion Williamson has entered the NBA with a bang after a highlight-reel performance with the New Orleans Pelicans in his NBA Summer League debut.

Emerging victorious against his former teammate RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks, Williamson left the Las Vegas audience in awe.

In the 80-74 Pelicans win over New York, Williamson notched 11 points.

The game was cut short due to an earthquake that rocked California.

Just like when he was in Duke, Williamson busted out some high-flying jams that made the crowds go wild.

Williamson was the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and was hyped even long before he declared for the draft.

