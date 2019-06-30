PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao does his morning grind at Griffith Park Friday.
MP Production
Word war heats up
Abac Cordero (The Philippine Star) - June 30, 2019 - 12:00am

Pacquiao, Thurman trade jabs

MANILA, Philippines — Keith Thurman keeps saying that he’ll retire Manny Pacquiao when they lock horns on July 20 in Las Vegas.

“I’m destroying the legend of Manny Pacquiao,” was his latest message, shown on PBC Fight Camp, a special behind-the-scenes documentary on the anticipated WBA welterweight showdown.

“And my legacy begins. I’m comfortable,” he said.

Pacquiao, the 40-year-old legend from the Philippines, has a ready answer.

“Keith talks too much,” said Pacquiao, seeking to unify the WBA welterweight crowns three weeks from now.

Pacquiao has vowed to knock Thurman out.

“I’m going to teach him in the ring. We’ll teach him,” said Pacquiao, who felt that somehow his 30-year-old opponent has disrespected the Bible during the press tour.

 “My opponent is saying useless words before the fight,” added Pacquiao, in his 71st fight as professional (61-7-2 with 39 knockouts).

Thurman is undefeated in 30 fights, with 29 wins and 22 knockouts and a no-contest against Mexican Francisco Garcia in Austin, Texas in 2009, when both boxers could not continue after an accidental clash of heads in the opening round.

The native of Clearwater in Florida is also in the thick of training, in Florida, and has announced his readiness to face the Filipino icon.

“He’s never fought somebody this young, this strong, this hungry,” he said in the first installment of the PBC Fight Camp: Pacquiao vs Thurman.

“Manny Pacquiao does not intimidate me. I have too much for him to handle. As soon as I hit him one time, I’m pretty sure I’m going to hit that respect button real quick,” said the WBA “super” champion at 147 lbs.

Pacquiao, the only boxer in the planet to win world titles in eight weight classes,  is not intimidated as well.

“No one can,” he said.

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Creamline makes easy work of BaliPure for 9th straight win
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The Creamline Cool Smashers finished their Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference eliminations bid with a ninth straight...
Sports
Army blanks BanKo Perlas to secure Final Four slot
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
PacificTown Army breezed past the BanKo Perlas Spikers in straight sets, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20, to book a ticket to the Premier...
Sports
Petro Gazz ousts Motolite to take top spot
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Petro Gazz Angels secured the No. 1 spot of the Premier Volleyball Reinforced Conference semis after besting Motolite...
Sports
Olu, Erram lift NLEX past ROS
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Olu Ashaolu and Poy Erram came up big in the crunch as NLEX survived Rain or Shine, 100-97, to grab its second win in the...
Sports
Souped-up Cargo Movers turn back Blaze Spikers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
F2 Logistics proved to be as good as advertised as it pulled the rug from under reigning champion Petron, 25-21, 17-25, 27-25,...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Red-hot Juvic Pagunsan makes it three in a row
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
What he had failed to do in regulation, Juvic Pagunsan did in playoff, hitting a solid wedge shot to within two feet for birdie...
Sports
1 hour ago
Willie Marcial earns PSG citation
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial was absent from the games at the Smart Araneta Coliseum for a good reason last Wednesday....
Sports
Gilas tackles Greece in FIBA U19 opener
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 30, 2019 - 12:00am
After a long and tedious preparation, the tallest Philippine youth team in history will finally be measured and tested today when it tackles home team Greece in the opener of the FIBA U19 World Cup at the Heraklion...
1 hour ago
Sports
Daniel Quizon heads Phlilippine campaign in Asian Juniors
By Joey Villar | June 30, 2019 - 12:00am
International Master Daniel Quizon, who is being groomed as the next big thing in Philippine chess, spearheads the country’s campaign in the Asian Juniors Chess Championships set July 1-9 in Solo, Indones...
1 hour ago
Sports
1 hour ago
Lady Troopers secure third semis slot; BaliPure import says sorry for hitting teammate
1 hour ago
PacificTown Army turned an expected fierce duel for third with BanKo-Perlas into a virtual workout, scoring a lopsided 25-18,...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with