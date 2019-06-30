Word war heats up

Pacquiao, Thurman trade jabs

MANILA, Philippines — Keith Thurman keeps saying that he’ll retire Manny Pacquiao when they lock horns on July 20 in Las Vegas.

“I’m destroying the legend of Manny Pacquiao,” was his latest message, shown on PBC Fight Camp, a special behind-the-scenes documentary on the anticipated WBA welterweight showdown.

“And my legacy begins. I’m comfortable,” he said.

Pacquiao, the 40-year-old legend from the Philippines, has a ready answer.

“Keith talks too much,” said Pacquiao, seeking to unify the WBA welterweight crowns three weeks from now.

Pacquiao has vowed to knock Thurman out.

“I’m going to teach him in the ring. We’ll teach him,” said Pacquiao, who felt that somehow his 30-year-old opponent has disrespected the Bible during the press tour.

“My opponent is saying useless words before the fight,” added Pacquiao, in his 71st fight as professional (61-7-2 with 39 knockouts).

Thurman is undefeated in 30 fights, with 29 wins and 22 knockouts and a no-contest against Mexican Francisco Garcia in Austin, Texas in 2009, when both boxers could not continue after an accidental clash of heads in the opening round.

The native of Clearwater in Florida is also in the thick of training, in Florida, and has announced his readiness to face the Filipino icon.

“He’s never fought somebody this young, this strong, this hungry,” he said in the first installment of the PBC Fight Camp: Pacquiao vs Thurman.

“Manny Pacquiao does not intimidate me. I have too much for him to handle. As soon as I hit him one time, I’m pretty sure I’m going to hit that respect button real quick,” said the WBA “super” champion at 147 lbs.

Pacquiao, the only boxer in the planet to win world titles in eight weight classes, is not intimidated as well.

“No one can,” he said.