PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Kiwis like chances in Penong’s 5150 triathlon
(The Philippine Star) - June 29, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — New Zealand’s Kieran McPherson and Laura Wood hope to mark their first-ever stints in Davao in style, shooting for no less than a sweep of the men’s and women’s pro diadems in the inaugural Penong’s 5150 Triathlon on July 7 at the Waterfront Hotel.

An off-road and trail running champ, McPherson has competed in other endurance races in the country but will be setting out for the upcoming event over the Olympic distance of 1.5k swim-40k bike-10k run with high expectations owing to his top form.

“This will be my first time here racing in Davao and first non-drafting race in five to six years,” said McPherson, winner of the 2018 XTERRA Pan American Tour. “My fitness is very good at the moment and I look forward to racing some of the best road athletes in the world. I have raced several fantastic Sunrise events in the past (XTERRA) and I look forward to joining the Ironman family.”

But he will be as much tested as Aussies Mitch Robbins and Alex Polizzi and Czech Jakub Langhammer, who banner the early roster of bidders in the men’s side of the centerpiece pro division of the event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. and sponsored by Davao’s favorite barbecue house Penong’s Barbecue and Seafoods Grill.

Like McPherson, Wood also exudes confidence coming off a third place finish in the IRONMAN 70.3 in Subic recently, polishing her biking skills by training in Thailand.

“I’m very excited to race in Davao for the first time. I had a recovery week following Subic Bay 70.3 and then had a few solid weeks of training in Thailand. I was a bit disappointed with my bike in Subic so that has been my focus. I look forward to putting it all together on race day and then enjoying some more time in the Philippines,” said Wood, who will be facing multi-titled Dimity Lee Duke and Lisa Tyack, also from Down Under, and Guam’s Manami Iijima for the women’s pro diadem.

Also on tap is the Sunrise Sprint.

PENONG’S 5150 TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pastor, Menor surge but Pagunsan, 4 others lurk
By Dante Navarro | 9 hours ago
They matched outputs for the third straight day, and Spain’s Marcos Pastor and local pride Rene Menor bring their virtual...
Sports
Toroman says Serbia out to rule World Cup
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Former Gilas and PBA coach Rajko Toroman said the other day Serbia will parade a powerhouse lineup with 12 All-Stars, including...
Sports
Kingad to make case as Philippines' top MMA fighter vs Akhemtov
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Danny Kingad stakes his claim as the country’s next best thing in mixed martial arts as he slugs it out with former...
Sports
Reports: LeBron James 'to gift' No. 23 to teammate Anthony Davis
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
As per Yahoo Sport's Chris Haynes, it is still unclear whether James will return to wearing No. 6 or choose another numb...
Sports
Klay Thompson shows up at Space Jam 2 shooting in crutches
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Thompson, who suffered an unfortunate ACL tear in Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals, was seen interacting with James in behind...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Olu, Erram lift NLEX past ROS
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Olu Ashaolu and Poy Erram came up big in the crunch as NLEX survived Rain or Shine, 100-97, to grab its second win in the...
Sports
1 hour ago
Souped-up Cargo Movers turn back Blaze Spikers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
F2 Logistics proved to be as good as advertised as it pulled the rug from under reigning champion Petron, 25-21, 17-25, 27-25,...
Sports
1 hour ago
Kingad taking over as Pinoy MMA king
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Is Danny Kingad the next big thing in Philippine mixed martial arts?
Sports
1 hour ago
Celtics eye Walker for $141M
1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics are expected to make All-Star guard Kemba Walker a four-year, $141 million contract offer when free agency...
Sports
1 hour ago
Go For Gold targets simul dribbling record
1 hour ago
Go For Gold Philippines is ready to show the world what the Filipino basketball community is capable of achieving when it...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with