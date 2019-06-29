Kiwis like chances in Penong’s 5150 triathlon

MANILA, Philippines — New Zealand’s Kieran McPherson and Laura Wood hope to mark their first-ever stints in Davao in style, shooting for no less than a sweep of the men’s and women’s pro diadems in the inaugural Penong’s 5150 Triathlon on July 7 at the Waterfront Hotel.

An off-road and trail running champ, McPherson has competed in other endurance races in the country but will be setting out for the upcoming event over the Olympic distance of 1.5k swim-40k bike-10k run with high expectations owing to his top form.

“This will be my first time here racing in Davao and first non-drafting race in five to six years,” said McPherson, winner of the 2018 XTERRA Pan American Tour. “My fitness is very good at the moment and I look forward to racing some of the best road athletes in the world. I have raced several fantastic Sunrise events in the past (XTERRA) and I look forward to joining the Ironman family.”

But he will be as much tested as Aussies Mitch Robbins and Alex Polizzi and Czech Jakub Langhammer, who banner the early roster of bidders in the men’s side of the centerpiece pro division of the event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. and sponsored by Davao’s favorite barbecue house Penong’s Barbecue and Seafoods Grill.

Like McPherson, Wood also exudes confidence coming off a third place finish in the IRONMAN 70.3 in Subic recently, polishing her biking skills by training in Thailand.

“I’m very excited to race in Davao for the first time. I had a recovery week following Subic Bay 70.3 and then had a few solid weeks of training in Thailand. I was a bit disappointed with my bike in Subic so that has been my focus. I look forward to putting it all together on race day and then enjoying some more time in the Philippines,” said Wood, who will be facing multi-titled Dimity Lee Duke and Lisa Tyack, also from Down Under, and Guam’s Manami Iijima for the women’s pro diadem.

Also on tap is the Sunrise Sprint.