Klay Thompson shows up at Space Jam 2 shooting in crutches

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — Golden State's Klay Thompson was spotted using crutches during a shooting of the upcoming Space Jam 2 movie, which stars the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.

Thompson, who suffered an unfortunate ACL tear in Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals, was seen interacting with James in behind the scenes photos from TMZ Sports.

Behind the scenes on the set of Space Jam 2 ????



(via @TMZ_Sports) pic.twitter.com/toRv1Rvk6J — ProCity Hoops™ (@ProCityHoops) June 27, 2019

The three-time champion is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

But Thompson will be quick to stay with the Warriors should Golden State offer the guard a max contract.

Klay Thompson free agency: All-Star to meet with Warriors, quick agreement expected if max contract offered, per reporthttps://t.co/EwHr7cW0LW pic.twitter.com/jwMCZmZ9qV — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) June 27, 2019

Along with Thompson and James, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike are set to grace the silver screen for Space Jam 2.