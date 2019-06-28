PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors reacts after hurting his leg against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13, 2019, at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images North America/AFP
Klay Thompson shows up at Space Jam 2 shooting in crutches
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2019 - 11:06am

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — Golden State's Klay Thompson was spotted using crutches during a shooting of the upcoming Space Jam 2 movie, which stars the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.

Thompson, who suffered an unfortunate ACL tear in Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals, was seen interacting with James in behind the scenes photos from TMZ Sports.

The three-time champion is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

But Thompson will be quick to stay with the Warriors should Golden State offer the guard a max contract.

Along with Thompson and James, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike are set to grace the silver screen for Space Jam 2. 

