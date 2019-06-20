PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Diana Taurasi are some of the biggest stars who are reportedly set to grace the Space Jam 2 cast.
Instagram
Report: Lillard, Davis, Thompson, WNBA stars join Space Jam 2 cast
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2019 - 1:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The planned Space Jam 2 film just got more star-studded with plans to cast additional NBA and WNBA stars.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, sources said that the movie, starring LeBron James, will be featuring Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson in key roles.

WNBA players Diana Taurasi and Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike are also expected to play roles in the much-awaited sequel.

Production for the film begins this year and is set to be released in July 2021.

The original Space Jam film had Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson and Muggsy Bogues in the main cast.

BASKETBALL NBA WNBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Motolite's Myla Pablo relishes return from injury
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In Motolite's clash with the Creamline Cool Smashers yesterday, Pablo saw action for the first time this season.
Sports
Thurman out of line with remarks
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Keith Thurman isn’t really a bad guy so when he recently mouthed off about his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao and how he...
Sports
Report: Houston's Chris Paul demands trade after fallout with Harden
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
According to Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill, Paul's relationship with teammate James Harden has been deemed "unsalvageabl...
Sports
Opinion: Parents of college cagers speak out
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
We sat down with several parents of some student-athletes who had quite something to say about collegiate sports.
Sports
Report: Lillard, Davis, Thompson, WNBA stars join Space Jam 2 cast
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Production for the film begins this year and is set to be released in July 2021.
Sports
Latest
42 minutes ago
Zambo aces dominate PPS Alamada tilt
42 minutes ago
Sydney Enriquez and Eric Tangub lived up to the hype and came away with a pair of twin title feats as the Zamboanga bets took...
Sports
54 minutes ago
Xavier, San Benildo forge Filoil 11-Under finals clash
By Rick Olivares | 54 minutes ago
Xavier, unbeaten in nine matches, dispatched De La Salle Zobel, 46-34, while Colegio De San Benildo seized the game from the...
Sports
1 hour ago
NU, San Beda collide for Filoil juniors crown
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Nazareth School of National University and San Beda University turned back separate foes to advance to the championship round...
Sports
15 hours ago
PGT newbie upstages vets with 6-under 64
By Dante Navarro | 15 hours ago
Japanese Yudai Suzuki, who took his Philippine Golf Tour debut for granted and missed the cut, returned from a week-long break...
Sports
Ceres booters blow one-goal advantage, settle for 1-1 draw
By Olmin Leyba | June 20, 2019 - 12:00am
Ceres Negros FC blew a one-goal cushion and settled for a 1-1 draw with Vietnamese side Hanoi FC in the first leg of their AFC Cup semifinal duel Tuesday night at Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City.
15 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with