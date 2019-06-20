Report: Lillard, Davis, Thompson, WNBA stars join Space Jam 2 cast

MANILA, Philippines — The planned Space Jam 2 film just got more star-studded with plans to cast additional NBA and WNBA stars.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, sources said that the movie, starring LeBron James, will be featuring Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson in key roles.

WNBA players Diana Taurasi and Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike are also expected to play roles in the much-awaited sequel.

Production for the film begins this year and is set to be released in July 2021.

The original Space Jam film had Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson and Muggsy Bogues in the main cast.