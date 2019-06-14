PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors reacts after hurting his leg against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at the Oracle Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California.
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images North America/AFP
Report: Klay Thompson suffers torn ACL as Warriors fail to defend NBA title
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2019 - 2:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Bad news continue to pour in for the Golden State Warriors as Klay Thompson has reportedly suffered a torn ACL on his left knee.

Initially reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson went down with the injury late in the third quarter of Game Six of the NBA Finals Friday.

Thompson was going for a dunk as Toronto's Danny Green came up to defend.

The shooting guard's injury comes hot at the heels of the Warriors' NBA Finals loss and Kevin Durant's ruptured Achilles injury.

It's a tragic end to the Golden State's season as Thompson and Durant finish the year with serious injuries.

