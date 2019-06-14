Report: Klay Thompson suffers torn ACL as Warriors fail to defend NBA title

MANILA, Philippines — Bad news continue to pour in for the Golden State Warriors as Klay Thompson has reportedly suffered a torn ACL on his left knee.

Initially reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson went down with the injury late in the third quarter of Game Six of the NBA Finals Friday.

Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, his agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 14, 2019

Thompson was going for a dunk as Toronto's Danny Green came up to defend.

Klay goes down with an apparent leg injury, and all of Oracle holds its collective breath. pic.twitter.com/QGqNxvgYhY — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2019

The shooting guard's injury comes hot at the heels of the Warriors' NBA Finals loss and Kevin Durant's ruptured Achilles injury.

It's a tragic end to the Golden State's season as Thompson and Durant finish the year with serious injuries.