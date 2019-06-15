Arum warns Pacquiao of huge risk

MANILA, Philippines — American promoter Bob Arum has raised the red flag as the 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao gears up for yet another fight against a younger, hungrier foe.

Arum, who has cut his ties with Pacquiao, smells danger, saying the Filipino icon may be facing the great risk of suffering brain damage.

Pacquiao, at his age a reigning champion at 147 pounds, will take on fellow welterweight titlist Keith Thurman on July 20 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“I’m really rooting for Manny Pacquiao. But you’ve gotta realize, he’s 41 years of age,” Arum told www.boxingscene.com in Las Vegas.

“But I am concerned, as I would (be) for any fighter, that when they get to a certain age, they probably shouldn’t be fighting anymore,” he said.

“You know, the doctors will tell you that the cranium (upper portion of skull), as you get older, thins out. So, a guy who’s younger gets hit and the cranium absorbs the blow, so it doesn’t affect the brain matter. When they get older, the cranium is thinner,” Arum added.

“And when you get hit, it affects the – and that would be the worst thing in the world, if Manny Pacquiao suffered brain damage at this point.”

Pacquiao is entering his 25th year as a professional fighter, with 70 fights in all (61-7-2). He’d been in some brutal fights and had been knocked out three times.

Thurman is 10 years younger but not necessarily better and stronger. He has a ring record of 29-0 with 22 knockouts. He vowed to send Pacquiao into retirement.

But the Filipino senator has heard that many times before, and has emerged victorious more often than not.

“I feel like I’m 20,” he gloats.