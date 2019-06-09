PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Chinese booters reassert mastery of Philippine Azkals
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - June 9, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals once again failed to break free from the stranglehold of China as they dropped a 0-2 defeat in their international friendly Friday night at Tianhe Stadium in Guanzghou.

Wu Xi (14th) and Zhang Xishe (54th) struck as the dominant Chinese maintained their winning tradition against the 10-man Filipinos in the tuneup that served as part of the two sides’ preparations for the coming Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

It was the Chinese’s third victory over the Philippines in the last three years, coming on the heels of their 3-0 drubbing in the AFC Asian Cup tourney last January in Dubai and 8-1 manhandling in a 2017 friendly at home. Overall, it was China’s sixth consecutive win over Phl head to head.

China got a lion’s share of possession, enabling them to bombard the visitors with chances throughout. The hosts scored the ice-breaker at the 14th minute with midfielder Wu squeezing into position to shoot past Phl keeper Michael Faalksgaard then attacking midfielder Zhang doubled the lead with his close-range strike 40 minutes later.

The Azkals struggled to keep possession and hardly threatened Chinese custodian Yan Junling throughout and found themselves at an even deeper hole as defender Daisuke Sato was sent off at the 69th minute after incurring his second yellow card.

The match saw the debut of Azkals coach Scott Cooper’s new recruit Christian Rontini and on the other end, London-born Nico Yennari for the squad of Marcelo Lippi.

The Azkals will try to end their training stint in Guangzhou on a positive note versus a Chinese club Sunday.

Meanwhile, Phl’s U-22 team, building up for Southeast Asian Games, suffered a 0-3 loss to host Singapore over at the Merlion Cup.

