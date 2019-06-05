Hidilyn Diaz cries for help in Tokyo 2020 Olympics bid

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz took to social media to ask for financial support for her Tokyo 2020 Olympics bid on Tuesday.

Posting on her Instagram story, Diaz asked her followers if it was okay to approach private companies for sponsorships.

Can we help our weightlifting champion @diaz_hidilyn achieve Philippines' first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo?



One for The Gold: Fund for Hidilyn Diaz. Our target is to at least provide her P500,000. Even small, this could make a difference. https://t.co/wpBtZT0rtn pic.twitter.com/RZf0nTY25C — alexcerado (@alexcerado) June 4, 2019

"Hirap na hirap na ko, I need financial support," Diaz wrote.

"Sa tingin niyo okay lang kaya, nahihiya kasi ako pero try ko kapalan mukha ko para sa minimithi kong pangarap para sa atin bansa na maiuwi ang Gold Medal sa Olympics," the post read.

Diaz is set to compete in the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships in Thailand in September.

This will be her last Olympic qualifier for 2019 and may significantly ramp up her ranking if she bags a gold medal.

Diaz is arguably the country's best bet of winning an Olympic gold medal.

After the post drew significant reactions on social media, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) was quick to reveal that they haven't been falling short in providing Diaz support.

"The government has been very supportive," PSC chairman Butch Ramirez said in the statement.

Diaz, Ramirez said, has one of the highest allowances among national players and the PSC has rarely turned down any request for support.

"I do not think government was remiss of its support to Hidilyn. Despite what it seems, we at the PSC choose to see her for what she is, a champion we will support on her dream to achieve more," the statement read.

Ramirez said the PSC and Diaz should meed to clarify things out.

Earlier this year, Diaz was included in the "Oust Duterte" matrix. Diaz quickly shrugged it off as something absurd.