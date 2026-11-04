Globe earns top industry, workplace honors at ACES 2026

MANILA, Philippines – Globe Telecom has earned two distinctions at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2026 for its business performance and efforts to build a workplace where employees can grow and succeed.

The company was named Industry Champions of the Year for the sixth time and Top Workplaces in Asia for the eighth time, recognizing its progress in strengthening connectivity, improving customer experience and investing in its people.

Globe's Industry Champions of the Year distinction acknowledges its financial resilience, network expansion, innovation and customer service. The ACES Council cited the company's P87.6 billion EBITDA in 2025, alongside the deployment of 1,549 new 5G sites and the addition of 115,082 fiber lines to support growing demand for connectivity.

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Beyond network expansion, Globe has focused on making customer interactions faster and more convenient. Supported by automation, streamlined processes and employee involvement, Globe reduced average customer waiting time from 32 to 17 minutes. Its Globe Care Crew initiative also brings employees closer to customers through frontline immersion and volunteer support during peak periods and post-disaster recovery.

The ACES Council also recognized Globe's efforts in cybersecurity, digital solutions and extending connectivity to underserved communities. These initiatives reflect the company's broader focus on improving service delivery while expanding access to digital opportunities.

The company's Top Workplaces in Asia recognition reflects its continued investment in employee development, engagement and inclusion. Globe continues to provide employees with opportunities to grow professionally, explore new roles and develop skills across different areas of the business. The company also encourages employees to contribute ideas, improve work processes and explore new technologies, including AI, to help strengthen operations and deliver better customer experiences.

“These honors are meaningful because they reflect the progress we have made, but what matters most is how our people experience working at Globe. We want every Ka-Globe to feel supported, have opportunities to grow and build a fulfilling career. We will continue listening to our employees and making improvements that respond to their needs,” Renato “Ato” Jiao, Globe chief human resource officer, said.

Learn more about Globe's people and workplace culture at www.createeverydaypossibilities.com.

For more information about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

Editor’s Note: This press release for Globe is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.