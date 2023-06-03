World-famous Din Tai Fung to open Uptown Bonifacio branch

MANILA, Philippines — Something’s steaming in Uptown Bonifacio as renowned Michelin-starred Taiwanese restaurant chain Din Tai Fung is set to open its newest branch, and the first in a Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, in the third quarter at the swanky township in Taguig.

This marks the first time that Din Tai Fung joins the fold of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls’ high-end global food choices being offered to its customers. It was brought to the Philippines by the local restaurant arm The Moment Group in 2015.

Din Tai Fung numbers to almost 200 branches across 13 different locations around the world. Before gaining popularity, it was originally a cooking oil shop in 1958 in Taiwan, and debuted as a restaurant in the ‘70s with its signature xiao long bao, a steamed soup dumpling which remains to be very high in demand.

The Moment Group co-founder Abba Napa said that opening a branch in Megaworld's premier township Uptown Bonifacio was bound to happen as it promotes a family-friendly atmosphere that they want to enhance with the Taiwanese restaurant's star dish.

Din Tai Fung’s world-famous xiao long bao will also remain freshly made daily by shifus, whom customers can observe through the glass windows in every branch of the restaurant chain.

Come and enjoy the most delectable xiao long bao in the metro as Din Tai Fung opens its first-ever branch in Megaworld Lifestyle Malls in the third quarter at Uptown Bonifacio.

For more updates and information, visit megaworld-lifestylemalls.com or call our hotline at 8-462-8888.