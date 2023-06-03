^

Supplements

World-famous Din Tai Fung to open Uptown Bonifacio branch

The Philippine Star
June 3, 2023 | 10:36am
World-famous Din Tai Fung to open Uptown Bonifacio branch
Savor the delectable Taiwanese cuisine by renowned restaurant chain, Din Tai Fung.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Something’s steaming in Uptown Bonifacio as renowned Michelin-starred Taiwanese restaurant chain Din Tai Fung is set to open its newest branch, and the first in a Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, in the third quarter at the swanky township in Taguig.

This marks the first time that Din Tai Fung joins the fold of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls’ high-end global food choices being offered to its customers. It was brought to the Philippines by the local restaurant arm The Moment Group in 2015.

Din Tai Fung numbers to almost 200 branches across 13 different locations around the world. Before gaining popularity, it was originally a cooking oil shop in 1958 in Taiwan, and debuted as a restaurant in the ‘70s with its signature xiao long bao, a steamed soup dumpling which remains to be very high in demand. 

The Moment Group co-founder Abba Napa said that opening a branch in Megaworld's premier township Uptown Bonifacio was bound to happen as it promotes a family-friendly atmosphere that they want to enhance with the Taiwanese restaurant's star dish.

Din Tai Fung’s world-famous xiao long bao will also remain freshly made daily by shifus, whom customers can observe through the glass windows in every branch of the restaurant chain.

Come and enjoy the most delectable xiao long bao in the metro as Din Tai Fung opens its first-ever branch in Megaworld Lifestyle Malls in the third quarter at Uptown Bonifacio. 

 

For more updates and information, visit megaworld-lifestylemalls.com or call our hotline at 8-462-8888.

ABBA NAPA OF THE MOMENT GROUP

DIN TAI FUNG

UPTOWN BONIFACIO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
SM City Bataan: Another growth center and gateway to the province
21 hours ago

SM City Bataan: Another growth center and gateway to the province

21 hours ago
The 83rd SM mall and the first in the Bataan, SM City Bataan is located on Lerma St., Brgy. Ibayo, City of Balanga.
Supplements
fbtw
Lazada&rsquo;s Pauline Castro: Paving a new path for women in technology
2 days ago

Lazada’s Pauline Castro: Paving a new path for women in technology

By Franz Lewin Embudo | 2 days ago
Castro noted that Lazada's commitment to innovation is evident in its approach to seamlessly merging shopping with entertainment...
Supplements
fbtw
Members save record-high P27.51B in Jan-Apr 2023 in Pag-IBIG, up 10%; MP2 Savings reach P13.89B, up 14%
5 days ago

Members save record-high P27.51B in Jan-Apr 2023 in Pag-IBIG, up 10%; MP2 Savings reach P13.89B, up 14%

5 days ago
Pag-IBIG Fund members saved P27.51 billion during the first four months of 2023, growing 10% year-on-year and setting a new...
Supplements
fbtw
Rockwell Land Corporation: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
11 days ago

Rockwell Land Corporation: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

11 days ago
The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Rockwell Land Corporation will be conducted virtually via https://2023asm.e-rockwell.com/ on...
Supplements
fbtw
The Aboitiz Group&rsquo;s innovation journey
Sponsored
May 9, 2023 - 3:30pm

The Aboitiz Group’s innovation journey

By Iris Gonzales | May 9, 2023 - 3:30pm
Amid its transformation to becoming the country’s first Techglomerate, the Aboitiz Group is leveraging its decades-long...
Supplements
fbtw
Cagayan Governor retains opposition for establishment of EDCA sites, gains support from constituents
April 27, 2023 - 12:00pm

Cagayan Governor retains opposition for establishment of EDCA sites, gains support from constituents

April 27, 2023 - 12:00pm
Constituents from all over Cagayan and Governor Manuel N. Mamba called on the President to hear the voices of Cagayanos who...
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with