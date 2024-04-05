^

Newsmakers

Exemplars: PeopleAsia's 'People of the Year' 2024

NEW BEGINNINGS - Büm D. Tenorio Jr. - The Philippine Star
April 5, 2024 | 12:00am
Exemplars: PeopleAsia's "People of the Year" 2024
PeopleAsia's "People of the Year" 2024: Publisher (on leave) Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez (center) with PeopleAsia director Sara Soliven de Guzman, "Airline of the Year" Singapore Airlines' Li Wei Tai and "People of the Year," awardees Grab Philippines' Grace Vera Cruz, designer Puey Quiñones, Shell Pilipinas' Lorelie Osial, beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey, Lifetime Achievement Awardee Alice Eduardo of Sta. Elena Construction and Development Corp., Consul Fortune Ledesma, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone, GT Capital's Alfred V. Ty, lawyer Albert Arcilla, RCBC's Eugene S. Acevedo and PeopleAsia editor-in-chief Joanne Rae Ramirez.
Dreams came to life at the Grand Ballroom of City of Dreams Manila as PeopleAsia feted its “People of the Year” awardees in a glitzy ceremony attended by the who’s who of Philippine society.

Leading this year’s esteemed roster are Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey and “Lifetime Achievement Awardee” Alice Eduardo of Sta. Elena Construction and Development Corp. — both of whom graced the covers of the magazine’s anniversary issue last December.

“I would like to commend all the awardees, many of them captains of industry, for their excellent efforts in helping transform our economy and putting the Philippines on the radar of the international community,” said Philippine Ambassador to the US and PeopleAsia president, publisher and CEO (on leave) Jose Manuel Romualdez.

Lifetime Achievement Awardee Alice G. Eduardo (center) with PeopleAsia managing editor Jose Paolo dela Cruz and editor-in-chief Joanne Rae Ramirez.

PeopleAsia editor-in-chief Joanne Rae Ramirez, looking regal in her Puey Quiñones number, also welcomed esteemed guests and awardees and reminded everyone that “Dreams do come true, yes — but you must be wide awake to seize them. So, don’t just seize the day — go seize your dream.”

Also present to receive their awards were GT Capital vice chairman Alfred Ty, lawyer and businessman Albert Arcilla, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone, philanthropist Fortune Ledesma and fashion designer Puey Quiñones.

Top executives such as Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. president and CEO Eugene Acevedo, Grab Philippines’ country head Grace Vera Cruz and Shell Pilipinas Corp.’s first female president and CEO Lorelie Quiambao-Osial also received their awards. Singapore Airlines was also honored as “Airline of the Year” for the second year in a row.

Attended by top diplomats, businessmen and Manila’s crème de la crème, the show was hosted by Issa Litton, while champion singer Jed Madela, Michelle Ayalde and the Marcy David Band wowed the audience with their musical numbers.

Completing the dreamlike settings, of course, are the floral stylings of event stylist extraordinaire Dave Sandoval, who adorned various parts of the Grand Ballroom with hundreds of Ecuadorian roses and an assortment of white blooms.

Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey with Jose Paolo dela Cruz and City of Dreams property president Geoff Andres.

After the short program, guests also found themselves reveling in a culinary wonderland, as City of Dreams opened 14 gustatory stations that served salmon, steak, scallops, soba and many more! Philippine Wine Merchants also served overflowing wines and spirits from its extensive collection of brands. Guests also went home with special gift packs from Pili Ani, as the night came to a close.

PeopleAsia’s “People of the Year” 2024 Awards Night was presented by City of Dreams Manila, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., Grab Philippines, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., Sta. Elena Construction and Development Corp., Converge ICT, Active Group of Companies, Meralco, San Miguel Corp., Megaworld Corp., DiaGold, Aboitiz, Department of Budget and Management, Pili Ani, Ralph’s Wines & Spirits and The Philippine STAR.

