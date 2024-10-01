PSF @ 30

The PLDT-Smart Foundation (PSF) is the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of PLDT Inc., the country’s oldest and largest telecommunications conglomerate.

It was incorporated back in August 1994 as the PLDT Foundation, but since February 2007, it has been known as the PLDT-Smart Foundation as it leveraged on the strengths of both PLDT and its wireless subsidiary, Smart Communications Inc.

Thirty years hence and PSF, headed by PLDT-Smart chairman, Manuel V. Pangilinan (MVP), is now mainly involved with CSR programs focused on six areas: education, livelihood and social entrepreneurship, disaster response, youth, arts, and sports development.

The corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm and foundations of the PLDT Group and other businesses led by Manuel V Pangilinan presented last Sept 11 the conglomerate’s CSR programs and advocacies to the Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc. (SSFI). Led by its president Marie Escudero, together with Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, Maricel Tulfo, Neil Llamanzares, Cavite Second District Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla, DSWD Undersecretary Emmeline Villar, and Nancy dela Rosa, along with Tootsy Angara, wife of Secretary Angara, the SSFI team met with the PLDT-Smart and MVP Group leadership to seek for ways to collaborate, particularly in supporting the Government’s national direction to lift the quality of life of Filipinos.

All these latch on to the MVP dream of fulfilling the needs and uplifting the quality of life of each and every Filipino.

As part of its 30th anniversary celebration, PSF, led by its hardworking and dedicated president, Esther Oliveros Santos, recently officially inaugurated two flagship initiatives that aim to expand opportunities for education and entrepreneurship across the country: the Extraordinary Mobile Library and the Smart Cart.

The Extraordinary Mobile Library, dubbed the MVP Mobile Library, a partnership with ASA Philippines Foundation, Huawei Philippines, Fiberhome Philippines, Maya, FOTON Philippines, Alagang Kapatid Foundation, Inc. and Smart Communications, Inc., is a solar-powered mobile digital library equipped with laptops, tablets, connectivity tools, and training resources, designed to travel to underserved schools and communities nationwide. According to PSF, the project aims to let students in remote areas experience and access vital learning tools and digital resources, bridging the gap between urban and rural education.

Tulong Kapatid, the consortium of foundations and companies under the MVP Group together with CVIF-DLP’s Dr. Chris Bernido (fifth from Left) in full support of PSF’s latest education and livelihood programs. (From left) Maya’s Nick Wilwayco, Smart’s Steph Orlino, PLDT’s Jac Bocalan, PLDT’s Cathy Yang, CVIF-DLP’s Dr. Chris Bernido, PSF’s Esther Santos, Maynilad’s Anette De Ocampo, TV5 Alagang Kapatid’s Menchie Silvestre, Metro Pacific Investments Foundation’s Melody del Rosario, One Meralco Foundation’s Jeff Tarayao, and Cardinal Santos Charities Foundation’s Jenny Laxamana.

Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara attended the official blessing done by Fr. Anton Pascual, executive director of Caritas Manila.

On the other hand, the PSF Smart Cart Livelihood Program, in collaboration with ASA Philippines Foundation, PLDT Enterprise, PLDT Global, Smart and Maya, targets to empower micro-entrepreneurs by equipping them with livelihood carts bundled with Smart Retailer Kits, Maya Digital Services, and essential training. This program embodies PSF’s “Equip, Train, and Connect” (ETC) approach, offering small business owners additional income streams while providing them with digital tools to stay competitive in today’s market.

The PSF Smart Carts were first unveiled during the birthday of Chairman MVP in July.

According to Santos, PSF is grateful for its partners and stakeholders who celebrated three decades of service and dedication to nation-building. The 30th-anniversary celebration underscores PSF’s mission of empowering communities and bringing a lasting positive change to the lives of Filipinos.

(From left) PLDT board member Marife Zamora, PSF trustee Gina Ordonez, PSF president Esther Santos, PLDT chief legal officer Marilyn Victorio-Aquino, PSF trustee Ricky Vargas, PSF officer Luis Renon and PSF trustee and PLDT chief operating officer Butch Jimenez.

Prior to this official blessing, PSF, together with CSR arms of the MVP Group, presented the conglomerate’s CSR programs and advocacies to the Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc. (SSFI), led by its president Love Marie Escudero, better known as Heart Evangelista.

Joining the first lady of the Senate were Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, Maricel Tulfo-Tungol, Neil Llamanzares, Cavite Second District Rep. Lani Mercado Revilla, DSWD Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay Villar, and Nancy dela Rosa, along with Tootsy Angara, wife of Secretary Angara.

The meeting took place at the Makati headquarters of PLDT and the SSFI team met with the PLDT-Smart and MVP Group leadership to seek ways to collaborate, particularly in supporting the government’s national direction to uplift the quality of life of Filipinos.