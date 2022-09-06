Always courageous

Last month’s celebration of National Heroes Day made me recall this story of Filipino bravery and heroism.

Back in January 1915, the start of the second year of the First World War, an obstructed tube in one of the boilers of the USS San Diego, a US Navy Pennsylvania-class armored cruiser, caused the other boilers to explode.

At the time of the explosion, the ship, which was previously known as the USS California, was serving as the flagship of the Commander-in-Chief of the US Pacific Fleet.

In the heat of the explosions, Fireman Second Class Telesforo De la Cruz Trinidad, a Filipino who hailed from Aklan Province, Panay Island, risked his own life to save two of his shipmates.

One of the explosions burned Telesforo’s face, but this did not stop him.

Nine people were killed in that unfortunate incident.

It was for this act of bravery and heroism that Telesforo was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor by the US Navy, the first and only Filipino to receive such a distinction.

Telesforo would continue to serve in the United States Armed Forces and was among the 250,000 or so Filipino soldiers who served during World War II.

Telesforo died in 1968 at the age of 77.

Just recently, Secretary Carlos Del Toro, the 78th secretary of the Navy of the United States of America, announced that their new Arleigh-Burke class-guided missile destroyer would be christened the USS Telesforo Trinidad in honor of the Filipino sailor.

Del Toro mentioned that he first learned about Trinidad’s story as a midshipman at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, and since being sworn in as secretary, he wanted to honor Trinidad’s heroic actions by naming a ship after him. He also said that having a ship named after such a significant figure “highlights our diverse culture and that our people will always be our strategic advantage against any adversary.”

“This ship and her future crew will be a critical piece in strengthening our maritime superiority,“ Del Toro said, “while also emphasizing the rich culture and history of our naval heritage.”

Indeed, those who maintain a key interest in naval power know that the US Arleigh-Burke class of guided missile destroyers serve as the backbone of the US Naval Fleet, being the largest destroyers in service in the US Navy. There are currently 70 of these ships in active service.

Del Toro was recently in the country on an official visit, his first as the secretary of the Navy. While here, he was able to visit the Department of National Defense (DND) at Camp Aguinaldo and the Philippine Navy (PN) headquarters along Roxas Boulevard.

DENR Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga and US Secretary Of the Navy Carlos Del Toro

The US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson, who guided the secretary on his visit, extolled the importance of Philippine-American relations, that such has gained strength through the years. One of the reasons for this is due to the tireless efforts of our own ambassador to the United States, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez. Both American officials heaped praises on Romualdez.

Del Toro underscored the importance of the sustained cooperation between the naval forces of both the Philippines and the United States, especially in achieving the freedom of navigation.

He likewise reaffirmed the commitment of the US to upholding the Mutual Defense Treaty.

He also iterated the commitment of US President Joe Biden to a positive and productive relationship with the Philippines, saying that they looked forward to working closely with the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Aside from both our naval forces being able to protect our seas to secure our future, we can trust that both countries will be there to always be courageous in cooperation against any adversity, inspired no doubt by the hero that is Telesforo Trinidad.

And, speaking of heroes, my congratulations and cheers to the Gilas Pilipinas team led by coach Chot Reyes that won in their game against Saudi Arabia in the recent FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Kudos to chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan (MVP), who has supported the Gilas program since Day One.

I understand the presence of President BBM in the stands at the jam-packed Mall of Asia Arena gave a bit of good luck and inspiration to our national players, who put on a tremendous show for their fans and supporters.

The President was optimistic that the national men’s basketball team would continue to give honor and glory to the Philippines. I share that optimism as well.