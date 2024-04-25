Sinta: Great food, beautiful art, and the most amazing views

Sintâ, which means “beloved” in Filipino, invites people to embark on a unique journey — one that cultivates a love for food, a love for art, and a love for nature.

Sintâ has the winning combination of chef Ariel Manuel’s brilliance, the inspiring art that reflects the beauty and diversity of Filipino culture, and the breathtaking view of Taal Lake. People may remember chef Ariel from the very beloved and popular Lolo Dad’s in Malate before.

The open, flowing floor plan draws you in as the indoor and outdoor spaces blend seamlessly. It’s a space designed based on functionality while the interior is adorned with a collection of artworks by local artists.

At the reception area, a fascinating paper-cut art by Mansy Abesamis extends a warm welcome. The walls come alive with the visual tales captured by Colin Dancel’s photography and Tasha Tanjutco’s illustrations. Upon entering the restaurant, a mosaic by Kabunyag de Guia will greet you, and suspended above the main dining area is Leeroy New’s hanging sculpture, a composition of sawdust and paper that mirrors the iconic form of the nearby volcano island. Issay Rodriguez’s series of brass sculptures and cyanotype prints draw inspiration from the surrounding flora. Adding soothing sounds to the ambience are Marco Ortiga and Erwin Romulo’s sea of chimes as they move in a wave-like sequence.

Main dining area

Surrounded by lush greenery, Sintâ immerses guests in a natural oasis and is away from the traffic-laden paths to ensure a peaceful atmosphere with Taal volcano as a backdrop.

Renowned for his culinary prowess, chef Ariel crafts a menu that harmonizes continental European flavors with Tagaytay’s signature dishes. Each dish is created without too many unnecessary embellishments. Sintâ offers comfort food served with style.

For starters, there’s deep-fried shrimps dipped into basil-flecked lime aioli and enjoyed with mango salsa and crinkled sheets of fish skin crackers that create an explosion of flavors and textures in the mouth. They have fresh raw Irish oysters, as well as baked Hokkaido oysters in a Chardonnay cream reduction with foie gras.

PEPPER TEEHANKEE A view of Taal Volcano

The classics, beef tartare and Caesar salad, are both made tableside.

The main courses include a Moulard Duck Confit served with foie gras fried rice and a l’orange sauce. The duck is submerged in the oven with its own fat for almost three hours then seared to a crisp. The Eye of Rib Eye is dark where the beef fat that is rendered sisig-like and crowns the seared loin of rib eye steak, then surrounded by onion jam and a proper anticucho sauce. The Rack of Lamb is crusted with aromatic Herb de Provence and sits on a garlic a roquefort cheese risotto. Another option is the Chilean sea bass topped with unagi (Japanese eel) in a beurre blanc sauce.

The Avocado Pesto is durum wheat pasta tossed in a medley of pine nuts, sweet basil, cilantro, garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil, and avocado.

Chorizo and shrimp.

Desserts include a plate of Apple Pie, freshly baked Fuji apple on puff pastry crust with Parmesan cheese kulfi; Baked Cappuccino Meringue Soufflé with vanilla crème anglaise, and a wonderful banana crème brûlée.

Savor a glass of Mystic Hill, a concoction of vodka infused with lavender, lime super juice, pineapple cordial, and mint leaves. Their Cloudy Bay is tequila infused with a paprika-mixed berry blend, Cointreau, cantaloupe, lemon super juice, and homemade bitters.

Every corner here is a space to adore. Each dish speaks Sintâ’s love language, and dining here is fine. The experience here will linger in the heart long after that last flavorful bite.

* * *

Sintâ is located at 5385 Mystic Hills, Ligaya Drive, Sitio Catmon, San Francisco, Tagaytay City.

Pin: Sinta Restaurant. For reservations or inquiries, call +63 962 453 3570.Follow @sintarestaurantph on Instagram for updates.

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee