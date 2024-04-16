^

Newsmakers

The light of their example

The Philippine Star
April 16, 2024
TheÂ light of their example
PeopleAsia recently honored its ‘People of the Year’ 2024 awardees at the City of Dreams Manila. (In photo, from left) Coach Tim Cone, RCBC’s Eugene S. Acevedo, Shell Pilipinas’ Lorelie Osial, beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey, Lifetime Achievement Awardee Alice Eduardo, GT Capital’s Alfred Ty, Consul Fortune Ledesma, Grab Philippines’ Grace Vera Cruz, designer Puey Quiñones, lawyer Albert Arcilla, and ‘Airline of the Year’ Singapore Airlines’ Li Wei Tai.
Please tell me it wasn’t all a dream…To have these luminaries before me twinkling in one galaxy, in one ballroom, at the City of Dreams Manila — Alice Eduardo, Pia Wurtzbach, Alfred Ty, Grace Vera Cruz, Eugene Acevedo, Tim Cone, Atty. Albert Arcilla, Lorelie Osial, Fortune Ledesma and Puey Quiñones.

Dreams lull us to sweet slumber at night. Dreams are also the espresso shots that get us going in the morning.

At the “People of the Year” awards night 2024, we honored men and women who made their dreams come true and unselfishly enabled others to achieve their own dreams with the light of their example, their encouragement, their mentoring, their work ethic, their commitment to God and country.

Singapore Airlines was also honored as “Airline of the Year” for the second year in a row.

City of Dreams property president Geoff Andres proudly showing off the issue when he was featured in PeopleAsia as ‘Men Who Matter’ awardee.

They made dreams come to life at the Grand Ballroom of City of Dreams Manila as PeopleAsia feted its “People of the Year” awardees in a glitzy ceremony.

Graced by top diplomats, businessmen, and Manila’s crème dela crème, the show was hosted by Issa Litton, while champion singer Jed Madela and the Marcy David Band wowed the audience with their musical numbers.

With the covers of PeopleAsia’s “People of the Year” issues since 2004 flashing on a giant screen behind her, singer Michelle Ayalde also opened the night with Barbra Streisand’s iconic hit, “People.”

Awardee Monaco Consul General Fortune Ledesma with son RJ, daughter-in-law Vanessa and the author.

Completing the dreamlike settings, of course, were the floral stylings of event stylist extraordinaire Dave Sandoval, who adorned various parts of the Grand Ballroom with hundreds of Ecuadorian roses and an assortment of white blooms.

After the short program, guests also found themselves reveling in a culinary wonderland, as City of Dreams opened 14 gustatory stations that served salmon, steak, scallops, soba and many more! Philippine Wine Merchants also served overflowing wines and spirits from its extensive collection of brands. Guests also went home with special gift packs from responsibly sourced and produced beauty and lifestyle brand Pili Ani, as the night came to a close.

Dave Sandoval’s spring arrangement for the stage.

Dreams do come true, yes — but you must be wide awake to seize them. So, don’t just seize the day — go seize your dream.

Let the light of people that shine illumine your path.

