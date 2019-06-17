WATCH: Sleeping driver’s vehicle flips over after hitting island in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — A white vehicle flipped over in Manila on Monday morning, according to a report from The STAR.

The car was allegedly over the speed limit and hit the center island at the corner of Padre Burgos Avenue and Ma. Orosa Streets in Manila causing it to flip over.

The STAR reported that the driver admitted he fell asleep behind the wheel.

Manila Police District and rescue personnel responded to the incident.

— The STAR/Edd Gumban