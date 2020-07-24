NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Filipino 'Mabuhay,' bayanihan and Swiss innovation
DIPLOMAT'S CORNER - Alain Gaschen (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2020 - 6:30am

Alain Gaschen is currently the Swiss Ambassador to the Philippines.

At the start of all my postings, one of the first things that I do is learn how to say hello. This may seem to be the most basic thing to do, but I found that this effort jumpstarted my integration into the culture I was about to experience. Grüezi: This all started for me in Zurich, long before I joined the diplomacy (yes, you may have to make efforts to get integrated in your own country, actually you could even experience a cultural shock) Hola and Ni Hao were usually the first words I uttered whenever I had the chance to meet someone new in Bogota and Beijing (in Paris, I didn't need to get used to the language, but had to talk much faster...) This task did not change as I begun to spend the next years of my life in Manila. Ever since I stepped foot into the country of 7,107 island (in high tide, so I've been told), I found myself to be greeted by a warm-hearted "Mabuhay." My Pinoy colleagues tell me however, that aside from being a formal greeting, the term also is used to commend someone or wish them a "long and fruitful life."

So far, I've had numerous opportunities to witness first-hand how "Mabuhay" is more than just a greeting, but also a reflection of the Filipino "Bayanihan" spirit. Despite the overwhelming odds and never-ending challenges, the people of the Philippines continue to strive for a better future for themselves and for their country-an optimism I also usually share.

Just recently, it was reported that a Filipino scientist, Catharine Aquino-Fournier, is currently leading the team at ETH Zürich that hopes to further developments in COVID-19 testing. It is my hope that this combination of Filipino-Swiss talent and spirit would result in increased innovation and a deepening relationship between our two countries.

We do not need to wait long for this to happen. In other recent news, the Philippine Department of Agriculture has tapped Switzerland based Satsure AG to assist in its effort to improve crop insurance. The company uses innovations in satellites, remote sensing, machine learning and big data analytics to provide solutions to various needs in the fields of agriculture, financial services, infrastructure and climate change mitigation.

Another effort is to maximize the fairly recent free trade agreement, or FTA, between the Philippines and European Free Trade Association member-states through a market study that aims to study the potential of Philippine exports in selected sectors to the European market. By understanding the potential of these exports, we would be boosting their competitiveness and further produce products of a global quality standard. In parallel, we also launched a study on the potential for Swiss exports to the Philippines, and I am convinced the FTA can benefit equally to both parties.

The pandemic has also led to stronger solidarity between our two countries. Swiss pharmaceuticals Roche and Novartis have significantly contributed to the Philippines' fight against COVID-19 with their respective efforts in antibody testing and donation of P19.3 million pesos to Philippine hospitals. These actions reflect the long-standing history and commitment of these companies in the Philippines. I just mention two of our big pharmaceutical companies, but they just represent the tip of the iceberg, we have so many successful SMEs, our hidden champions, as I call them.

The way we interact has also been affected by the pandemic. While firm handshakes, hugs or beso (the Filipino term for cheek kisses, I am quite familiar with the term from my Colombian experience) were acceptable ways of greetings, physical distancing dictates that these actions be avoided. Large gatherings, including the 1st of August National Day celebrations, are also frowned upon in the new normal that we face. In a way, this has pushed us to innovate the way we celebrate an event known for its gastronomic delights, nostalgic sights and sounds, and overflowing sense of community. In a time where almost everything is online, why should a National Day celebration be any different?

This is why from 27 July-7 August, I am excited to take part in our first ever #MabuhaySwitzerland 1st of August National Day celebration. For the first time, the Swiss Embassy in Manila and its partners will hold different efforts to celebrate an important Swiss holiday. We hope that you can join us as we organize ways to taste Swiss gastronomic delights, see Swiss sights and hear Swiss sounds—all from the comfort of your own home. The event is also an avenue for us to recognize the Filipino "Mabuhay" and "Bayanihan" spirit, as we highlight innovations in the Philippines brought about by Swiss and Filipino collaboration.

Aside from this, www.missione1agosto.org is now online! The platform has DIY activities, videos, and a global contest that will result in prizes for those who choose to accept this mission. Ten months ago, I would have never imagined that my first National Day celebration will be done in front of a computer instead of a gathering of friends and colleagues. However, if there is one thing that I have learned, it is that optimism is abundant among Filipinos, and it is that quality that will help us weather the challenges we all face today.

Mabuhay!

--

Prior to this assignment, Ambassador Gaschen served as the deputy head of mission of the Swiss Embassy in Beijing from 2015 - 2019. He also held the same designation in the Swiss Embassy in Paris in 2001.

CATHARINE AQUINO-FOURNIER ETH ZURICH NOVARTIS ROCHE SWISS EMBASSY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Are Chinese erecting perilous dam without Quezon folks’ consent?
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | July 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Are Chinese building a potentially disastrous dam without consent of Quezon folk? Leaders of Infanta town want to know, but reportedly are being barred by police from inspecting the site.
Opinion
fbfb
Incredible defense
A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) - By Jose C. Sison | July 24, 2020 - 12:00am
This is another case of rape where the usual defense raised by the accused is that the victim willingly agreed to the sexual intercourse.
Opinion
fbfb
Unmasked!
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | July 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Congratulations to all Filipinos who contributed to making us the second most compliant people in terms of wearing facemasks.
Opinion
fbfb
Science and data
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | July 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Whenever it comes to policy issues and problems related to efforts in containing the spread of the 2019 coronavirus disease pandemic, science and data are repeatedly invoked as the guide and basis of whatever final...
Opinion
fbfb
Staying healthy
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | July 24, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s hard to imagine that just four months ago, even as the government imposed the community quarantine in Metro Manila and Luzon, many people considered it OA or overacting to wear a mask in public.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
The Filipino 'Mabuhay,' bayanihan and Swiss innovation
DIPLOMAT'S CORNER - By Alain Gaschen | July 24, 2020 - 6:30am
The Swiss ambassador reflects on Filipinos' spirit and shares how the effects of the pandemic strengthened the ties between the Philippines and Switzerland.
3 hours ago
Opinion
fbfb
The Measure of a Man
By JV Arcena | July 24, 2020 - 12:00am
The 5.58-kilometer NLEX Harbor Link Segment 10 elevated expressway connecting McArthur Highway and C-3 was opened last year.
9 hours ago
Opinion
fbfb
Church has the duty to protect its flock
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | July 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The Church has the right, as well as the duty, to defend its flock against abuse from all quarters, including agents of the state – in the same way that the state has the obligation to protect the citizens...
1 day ago
Opinion
fbfb
Granular
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | July 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Twice in a row, Metro Manila escaped being returned to enhanced community quarantine by the skin of its teeth.
1 day ago
Opinion
fbfb
Catholicism under siege here, abroad
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - By Bobit S. Avila | July 23, 2020 - 12:00am
We are now headed toward the end of July and in six months time Cebu and the Philippines would be celebrating the 500th year of Catholicism in the Far East.
1 day ago
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with