Prescription for progress: Elect champions of healthcare reform

February holds a special significance for the healthcare landscape in the Philippines.

During this month, we commemorate three pivotal health laws: the National Integrated Cancer Control Act, the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act, and the National Health Insurance Act.

The National Integrated Cancer Control Act or Republic Act 11215, enacted on Feb. 14, 2019, marked a milestone in the fight against cancer.

It aims to improve cancer care across the country by establishing cancer centers of excellence, investing in cancer research and ensuring access to affordable treatment.

The Act seeks to reduce the overall burden of cancer on patients and their families by providing a comprehensive approach that includes prevention, early detection, diagnosis, optimal treatment, and palliative care.

The UHC Act or Republic Act 11223, also passed in February 2019, envisions a health system where all Filipinos have equitable access to quality healthcare services without suffering financial hardship.

It mandates the automatic enrollment of all citizens into the National Health Insurance Program and integrates local health systems into province- and city-wide health systems to improve service delivery. The main goal of the law is to ensure that every Filipino can receive the healthcare they need regardless of their socioeconomic status.

The recent passage of House Bill No. 11357 on the third and final reading, which amends certain provisions of the UHC Act, is a significant step toward strengthening and improving the efficiency, equity, and preparedness of the country’s healthcare system.

Its counterpart measure, Senate Bill No. 2620, was approved on third reading last August 27, 2024. The alignment of both Houses of Congress on these critical amendments underscores the urgency and importance of ensuring universal access to quality healthcare while addressing systemic inefficiencies.

Third, the National Health Insurance Act or Republic Act 7875, enacted in 1995, is a significant step in the establishment of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., known as PhilHealth.

The law and its succeeding amendments aim to provide all Filipinos with financial protection against the cost of healthcare services. Over the years, despite controversies, PhilHealth has become an essential part of the healthcare system, offering various insurance packages to cater to the diverse medical treatment needs of the population.

PhilHealth will celebrate its 30th anniversary this month and with its newly announced leadership under Dr. Edwin Mercado, we hope for an accelerated pace expanding healthcare services that will move the country closer towards the full implementation of the universal healthcare.

These three health laws mark substantial progress in the Philippines' journey towards a more inclusive, accessible, and efficient healthcare system. The enactment of these laws demonstrates a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of all Filipinos.

These laws, however, serve only as the foundation for progressively realizing better health outcomes for everyone.

A Social Weather Stations survey commissioned by the Stratbase Group, conducted from January 17 to 20, 2025, 93% of Filipinos expressed support for candidates who prioritize strengthening the healthcare system.

In the upcoming national and local elections, it is imperative that candidates demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of the healthcare system and present clear, actionable plans to strengthen it. The health and well-being of our citizens are paramount, and a robust healthcare system is the backbone of a thriving society.

We need candidates who will advocate for policies that further expand health coverage, improve service delivery, and reduce disparities in healthcare access to ensure that all citizens have access to quality healthcare services without financial hardship.

We need candidates who are open to innovative funding solutions that will ensure the long-term viability of healthcare programs, including public-private partnerships and efficient allocation of resources.

We need candidates who will prioritize the recruitment, training, and retention of healthcare professionals to address workforce shortages and improve the quality of care. The healthcare workforce is the lifeblood of the health system.

We need candidates who will promote policies that encourage healthy lifestyles, early detection, and timely intervention to reduce the burden of disease and lower healthcare costs. Emphasis should be placed on preventive care and strengthening primary healthcare services.

We need candidates who will support investments in healthcare facilities, telemedicine, and health information systems to improve access and efficiency. Modernizing health infrastructure and leveraging technology are crucial for enhancing healthcare delivery.

We need candidates who will commit to addressing the social determinants of health and implementing policies that reduce health disparities and promote equity. Health inequities persist across different regions and populations.

We need candidates who will advocate for policies that enhance patient engagement, improve care coordination, and ensure that healthcare services are responsive to the diverse needs of the population.

Community involvement and intersectoral collaboration are crucial. Thus, we need candidates who will foster a culture of health where individuals, families, and communities actively participate in health promotion and disease prevention activities.

Through public awareness campaigns, health education programs, and community-based initiatives, we can empower people to take charge of their health and make informed decisions.

The upcoming elections present a critical opportunity for Filipinos to choose leaders who will champion healthcare as a fundamental right, not a privilege. The progress made through landmark health laws must be safeguarded, expanded, and effectively implemented.

Beyond rhetoric, we need candidates with actionable plans to strengthen healthcare financing, invest in medical infrastructure, support healthcare workers, and advance preventive care.

A robust health system is the backbone of national development—one that ensures every Filipino can live with dignity, free from the fear of inaccessible or unaffordable healthcare.

The choice we make at the ballot box will determine whether our nation moves forward with a healthcare system that truly serves the people or one that continues to fall short of its promise.

Our votes must reflect our demand for a healthier, more resilient Philippines.

Alvin Manalansan is the health and nutrition fellow of think tank Stratbase Institute and co-convenor of the UHCWatch.