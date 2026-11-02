^

Nation

Gun dealers linked to Dawlah Islamiya remnants arrested in Cotabato

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 2, 2026 | 6:12pm
Gun dealers linked to Dawlah Islamiya remnants arrested in Cotabato
Police are now in custody of the vehicle, an M16 rifle and a .45-caliber pistol seized from two alleged illegal gun dealers during an entrapment operation in Kabacan, Cotabato, on Nov. 2, 2026.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Police arrested two alleged illegal gun dealers, both reportedly linked to remnants of the defunct Dawlah Islamiya, during an entrapment operation along a highway in Barangay Kayaga in Kabacan town,  Cotabato on Monday, November 2.

Local executives and traditional Moro leaders who supported the operation said one of the suspects was wounded in a brief gunfight he allegedly instigated after learning that he and his companion had sold an M16 assault rifle to undercover agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and operatives from different police units during a transaction in Barangay Kayaga.

The wounded Datu Masla Masukat Maguid was immediately taken to a hospital by emergency responders for treatment.

Agents of the CIDG, backed by personnel from units of the Cotabato Provincial Police Office, were about to arrest him and his cohort, Allan Buday Makalugi, after the two allegedly sold them an M16 combat rifle. However, Maguid resisted and pulled out a .45 caliber pistol, triggering a gunfight that left him wounded.

Maguid is wanted in connection with several high-profile criminal cases, including destructive arson, robbery, extortion, multiple counts of attempted murder and drug trafficking, which are pending before different courts in Cotabato province and its capital, Kidapawan City.

He was also charged before a court in Region 12 with violation of Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 over his alleged involvement in terror attacks as a former member of the now-defunct Dawlah Islamiya.

CIDG officials in Region 12 and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao separately told reporters that the entrapment operation, which led to the arrest of Maguid and Makalugi and the confiscation of a .45 caliber pistol and an M16 assault rifle, was planned with the assistance of barangay officials in Kabacan and the neighboring towns of Pagalungan and Montawal in Maguindanao del Sur.

CIDG agents also impounded the suspects' green Suzuki mini wagon, bearing license plate number MBG 9881, which they used to transport firearms to buyers in the adjoining provinces of Maguindanao del Sur and Cotabato.

COTABATO

DAWLAH ISLAMIYA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP Sara visits mass grave of Ormoc flash flood victims

VP Sara visits mass grave of Ormoc flash flood victims

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
As the 35th anniversary of the Ormoc flash floods nears, Vice President Sara Duterte yesterday visited the city public...
Nation
fbtw
Laguna governor&rsquo;s security men reduced

Laguna governor’s security men reduced

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
The number of police personnel assigned to protect and ensure the safety of Laguna Gov. Sol Aragones has been reduced, allegedly...
Nation
fbtw
Bantag eludes arrest anew in All Saints&rsquo; Day operation

Bantag eludes arrest anew in All Saints’ Day operation

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
Former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag once again eluded arrest, with a joint police operation failing to find him...
Nation
fbtw
Batangas property declared part of special eco-zone

Batangas property declared part of special eco-zone

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
President Marcos has declared some property in Tanauan, Batangas as part of an existing special economic zone.
Nation
fbtw
Aplasca files reply to direct assault rap

Aplasca files reply to direct assault rap

By Daphne Galvez | 4 days ago
Former Senate sergeant-at-arms Mao Aplasca has filed his counter-affidavit on the direct assault complaint filed against him...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Over 1.4 million visit Manila cemeteries

Over 1.4 million visit Manila cemeteries

By Josiah Antonio | 19 hours ago
More than 1.4 million people visited the two major cemeteries in Manila to remember their dead yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
PNP: Undas generally peaceful

PNP: Undas generally peaceful

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Police units should remain on heightened alert today despite the generally peaceful observance of All Saints’ Day, according...
Nation
fbtw
Thai woman gets life for drug smuggling

Thai woman gets life for drug smuggling

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A Pasay court has sentenced a Thai woman to life in prison for smuggling 13.16 kilos of cannabis worth P18.43 million in...
Nation
fbtw
Taiwanese, Malaysian held for detaining 3 Philippine workers

Taiwanese, Malaysian held for detaining 3 Philippine workers

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Two foreign nationals have been arrested after allegedly illegally detaining three Filipino workers at a condominium in Malate,...
Nation
fbtw
BOC holds export summit

BOC holds export summit

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs recently held its first-ever Export Summit to help exporters better understand customs procedures and...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with