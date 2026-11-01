Bisera's ace seals thriller; Que rules PGT OOM anew

MANILA, Philippines — A clutch ace at the most crucial moment saved Yvon Bisera's season and delivered one of the narrowest victories in Ladies Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit history, while Angelo Que relied on consistency and a strong early-season surge to secure a second straight PGT OOM crown.

Both fashioned out two victories to seize early control of their respective OOM races, but neither had an easy ride to the coveted season-ending plum. As the circuit unfolded, a host of determined challengers emerged, turning the races into gripping battles of momentum, resilience and nerves, with the women's title eventually decided by a razor-thin P4,550 margin.

While Que built a comfortable cushion through a series of strong finishes in the closing legs, Bisera saw her once-commanding position come under serious threat, setting up a dramatic showdown with Harmie Constantino in the final stop at Apo.

The ladies' race proved particularly unpredictable, with the lead changing in significance from one leg to the next and the outcome remaining uncertain until the final round.

Bisera had seen her bid for a third leg victory fall short by just one stroke to Chanelle Avaricio at Summit Point. She came up two shots short of Tiffany Lee at Pueblo de Oro, then struggled to make a bigger impression at home at South Pacific, settling for fourth.

Still, she carried the OOM lead into the Apo finale, albeit with Constantino closing in. And when Bisera opened with a 74 and followed it up with a 73 in the second round, the door swung wide open for Constantino, who was coming off a four-win campaign in 2024 and had saved her best performance for the season's final leg.

Constantino made her move count, claiming the Apo leg by two strokes and putting Bisera's OOM crown on the line. At one point, the Davaoeña ace faced the prospect of finishing sixth and losing the season-long race by a mere P2,000 in earnings.

Then came the shot that changed everything.

Bisera aced the 17th hole of Apo, turning a potentially costly finish into a joint third-place effort with Avaricio and Princess Superal. It was a timely breakthrough that kept her in the money and, ultimately, preserved her place atop the rankings.

Her P83,750 share of the combined third- to fifth-place purse of P251,250 lifted her season earnings to P704,150, just enough to edge Constantino, whose P162,500 prize at Apo brought her total to P699,600, including her victory at Caliraya Springs.

The difference: a stunning P4,550.

Reflecting on her victory, Bisera admitted that she did not initially expect to contend for the OOM title, but a crucial hole-in-one on the final day ultimately proved decisive.

“Going into Apo, I wasn’t really thinking about the OOM title. But looking back, that hole-in-one on the final day was probably the biggest turning point and the main reason I was able to secure the OOM crown this year,” said Bisera.

For Bisera, claiming the season-long honor was especially meaningful, considering the challenges she faced throughout the year and the strength of the competition.

“Winning the OOM title means a lot to me. I’m really happy and grateful to have achieved this, especially after going a long time without a win following my victory at Pradera Verde. Although I wasn’t able to perform as well as I wanted in Mindanao, I’m still thankful to have come out on top, especially with the field being so strong this year,” she said.

Bisera also credited her consistency throughout the season, highlighted by two victories and two runner-up finishes, as key factors in her successful OOM campaign.

“My two wins and two runner-up finishes were the biggest factors that helped me win the OOM title. But that clutch hole-in-one on the final day of the last tournament will always be especially memorable for me. I hope this achievement will give me more confidence as I prepare for my international tournaments,” said Bisera.

It was a fitting climax to a fiercely contested eight-leg campaign in which every strong finish, missed opportunity and crucial shot carried enormous weight. In a race where fortunes swung repeatedly and no advantage proved entirely safe, Bisera's ace became the ultimate difference-maker.

Lee wound up third with P650,000, her bid for a maiden OOM title derailed by a difficult Apo campaign that saw her settle for a share of eighth place.

Avaricio finished fourth with P588,600 despite winning three legs at Pinewoods, Summit Point and South Pacific, her campaign affected by her decision to skip a couple of LPGT events in favor of overseas tournaments. Last year's OOM champion Sarah Ababa, meanwhile, settled for fifth with P491,450 after a winless season.

On the men's side, Que took a markedly different route to his second consecutive OOM crown, leaning on his early-season victories and a string of respectable finishes to keep his pursuers at bay.

The veteran campaigner drew strength from his come-from-behind triumph at Caliraya Springs and his two-shot victory over Aidric Chan at Summit Point, building the earnings cushion that would prove decisive in the final stretch.

Juggling commitments between the PGT and the Asian Tour, Que endured a demanding schedule that left little room for rest. Fresh from an Asian Tour event, he struggled to a joint 12th-place finish in Negros Occidental before placing joint 21st in Iloilo. He then shared ninth at Pueblo de Oro, took fifth at South Pacific and closed out his campaign with an eighth-place finish at Apo.

Although he failed to crack the Top 5 in the final five legs, Que's earlier victories and steady accumulation of earnings proved more than enough. He finished with P1.445 million to complete a rare back-to-back OOM championship.

Jeffren Lumbo remained within striking distance and still had a mathematical chance of overtaking Que heading into Apo. But the Sarangani standout also faltered in the finale, winding up joint 18th and settling for second with P1.230 million.

Clyde Mondilla, winner at South Pacific, took third with P1.223 million, his campaign likewise affected by missed opportunities in key legs. Rupert Zaragosa, who won at Pueblo de Oro, placed fourth with P1.038 million, while Keanu Jahns, winless after sweeping three titles last season, wound up fifth with P982,550.

In the end, Que's calculated consistency delivered another season-long triumph, while Bisera's remarkable late-season escape provided the defining moment of the year.

One needed only to stay steady to retain his throne. The other needed one perfect shot to save hers. (Pool story)