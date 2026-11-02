^

Nation

Desaparecidos’ kin renew call for justice

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
November 3, 2026 | 12:00am
Desaparecidosâ€™ kin renew call for justice
Relatives of victims of enforced disappearances offer flowers for the missing outside the Heart of Mary Chapel at Claret School of Quezon City on November 2, 2026.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Families of desaparecidos or victims of enforced disappearances renewed calls for justice and accountability on All Souls’ Day, displaying photographs of their missing relatives during a gathering in Quezon City.

Wearing headscarves bearing the words “Surface All Desaparecidos,” relatives attended mass yesterday at Claret School of Quezon City, followed by a program organized by the human rights group Karapatan.

They offered messages and flowers in memory of their missing relatives during the “Pag-alaala ay Hustisya” event. Some of the victims were kidnapped during the Marcos dictatorship and others under succeeding administrations, including that of President Marcos.

Photographs of the desaparecidos were displayed at the gathering, expressing the families’ demand for the return of their relatives and for those responsible for the disappearances to be held accountable.

After the program, family members created paper cranes, which organizers said would be used in a memorial exhibit for the desaparecidos in December.

DESAPARECIDOS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP Sara visits mass grave of Ormoc flash flood victims

VP Sara visits mass grave of Ormoc flash flood victims

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
As the 35th anniversary of the Ormoc flash floods nears, Vice President Sara Duterte yesterday visited the city public...
Nation
fbtw
Laguna governor&rsquo;s security men reduced

Laguna governor’s security men reduced

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
The number of police personnel assigned to protect and ensure the safety of Laguna Gov. Sol Aragones has been reduced, allegedly...
Nation
fbtw
C5 flyover repairs, road crashes disrupt Undas traffic

C5 flyover repairs, road crashes disrupt Undas traffic

1 day ago
Several early-morning incidents occupied lanes along C5 as motorists marked All Saints' Day.
Nation
fbtw
Gun dealers linked to Dawlah Islamiya remnants arrested in Cotabato

Gun dealers linked to Dawlah Islamiya remnants arrested in Cotabato

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Police arrested two alleged illegal gun dealers, both reportedly linked to remnants of the defunct Dawlah Islamiya, during an...
Nation
fbtw
Business groups, MNLF to help BARMM parliament boost economy

Business groups, MNLF to help BARMM parliament boost economy

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
Major business groups, peace-advocacy entities and the Moro National Liberation Front separately pledged support on Monday,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fire guts 130 houses in Zamboanga

Fire guts 130 houses in Zamboanga

By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 hour ago
An unattended lighted candle triggered a fire that razed 130 houses made of light materials in Barangay Tugbungan here on...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Zero crime in Central Luzon during Undas&rsquo;

‘Zero crime in Central Luzon during Undas’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
The Philippine National Police in Central Luzon recorded no major incident during the observance of All Saints’ and...
Nation
fbtw
PNP eyes link in Pangasinan, Cebu child exploitation cases

PNP eyes link in Pangasinan, Cebu child exploitation cases

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
The Philippine National Police ordered the PNP regional intelligence units to intensify cross-jurisdictional monitoring and...
Nation
fbtw
Gatchalian eyes BARMM development

Gatchalian eyes BARMM development

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian wished the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao parliament well after its inaugural...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with