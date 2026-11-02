Desaparecidosâ€™ kin renew call for justice

Desaparecidos’ kin renew call for justice

Relatives of victims of enforced disappearances offer flowers for the missing outside the Heart of Mary Chapel at Claret School of Quezon City on November 2, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Families of desaparecidos or victims of enforced disappearances renewed calls for justice and accountability on All Souls’ Day, displaying photographs of their missing relatives during a gathering in Quezon City.

Wearing headscarves bearing the words “Surface All Desaparecidos,” relatives attended mass yesterday at Claret School of Quezon City, followed by a program organized by the human rights group Karapatan.

They offered messages and flowers in memory of their missing relatives during the “Pag-alaala ay Hustisya” event. Some of the victims were kidnapped during the Marcos dictatorship and others under succeeding administrations, including that of President Marcos.

Photographs of the desaparecidos were displayed at the gathering, expressing the families’ demand for the return of their relatives and for those responsible for the disappearances to be held accountable.

After the program, family members created paper cranes, which organizers said would be used in a memorial exhibit for the desaparecidos in December.