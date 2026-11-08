^

Nation

3 killed in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 8, 2026 | 11:50am
3 killed in Maguindanao del Sur ambush
Stock image of a hand.
Image by soumen82hazra from Pixabay

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Three men, two of them members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographic Unit, were killed in an ambush in Barangay Manungkaling in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur del Sur on Saturday morning, November 7.

Officials of the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and local executives said the militiamen Samsamin Labay Kabagani and Danny Minandang and their civilian companion, Esmael Manabilang, died from multiple bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

They were riding a motorcycle together when they were waylaid by gunmen at a stretch of highway in a secluded area in Barangay Manungkaling.

Their ambushers immediately escaped using getaway motorcycles, leaving all three of them sprawled on the concrete road, lifeless.

Barangay officials and investigators from the Mamasapano Municipal Police Station had separately reported that a villager, Mohamidin Udal Usman, who was hit by a stray bullet as the ambushers opened fire at their targets, is now confined to a hospital.

Local executives, Moro datus in Mamasapano, one of the 22 towns in Maguindanao del Sur, and police investigators are cooperating in putting a close to the incident, according to officials of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

AMBUSH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Newly-appointed BARMM Cabinet members assume posts

Newly-appointed BARMM Cabinet members assume posts

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua had tapped seven lawyers to oversee different ministries in the autonomous regional...
Nation
fbtw
DPWH to install 3,000 trash traps in Metro Manila

DPWH to install 3,000 trash traps in Metro Manila

By Josiah Antonio | 1 day ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways would install at least 3,000 trash traps in Metro Manila as part of efforts to...
Nation
fbtw
BARMM, Christian-majority province strengthen peace efforts

BARMM, Christian-majority province strengthen peace efforts

By John Unson | 2 days ago
The Christian governor of South Cotabato province in Region 12 and the chief minister of the Bangsamoro region met on Wednesday,...
Nation
fbtw
Gatchalian eyes BARMM development

Gatchalian eyes BARMM development

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 5 days ago
Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian wished the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao parliament well after its inaugural...
Nation
fbtw
Applicants for high positions in BARMM undergo extensive screening

Applicants for high positions in BARMM undergo extensive screening

By John Unson | 3 days ago
Up to 22 applicants for high positions in the Bangsamoro government, now under a regular parliament, had been screened by...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
19 nabbed in Bulacan online cockfight hub

19 nabbed in Bulacan online cockfight hub

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 13 hours ago
An underground online cockfighting or e-sabong facility allegedly serving bettors in Cambodia, Mexico and Vietnam was raided...
Nation
fbtw
Amend laws on dead pet care services, government urged

Amend laws on dead pet care services, government urged

By EJ Macababbad | 13 hours ago
Animal rights advocates are urging the government to amend laws governing afterlife pet care services following the dumping...
Nation
fbtw
Mindanao ambush leaves 3 dead

Mindanao ambush leaves 3 dead

By John Unson | 13 hours ago
Three people including two members of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographic Unit-Active Auxiliary were killed in an ambush...
Nation
fbtw

Boat sinks off Negros; 22 rescued

By Gilbert Bayoran | 13 hours ago
Twenty-two people were rescued after a motorized boat capsized in the waters off San Carlos City, Negros Occidental on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with