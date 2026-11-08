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Wanted Dawlah Islamiya remnant, cohort killed in Maguindanao clash

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 8, 2026 | 3:34pm
Wanted Dawlah Islamiya remnant, cohort killed in Maguindanao clash
Satellite rendering shows Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.
Google Earth / Philstar.com's screenshot

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen and soldiers shot dead a remnant of the now defunct Dawlah Islamiya, wanted for 13 criminal cases pending in different courts, and his henchman in a brief shootout in Barangay Kapinpilan in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur early Sunday, November 8.

The fatalities Anwar Sansawi Usman and his known accomplice in extorting money from hapless victims, initially identified by local executives only as  Syok, also an ethnic Maguindanaon, died instantly from multiple bullet wounds sustained in the shootout with a joint police-Army team that they both provoked.

Usman was charged with multiple murder, multiple frustrated murder, armed robbery, arson and trafficking of shabu and marijuana in different courts in Central Mindanao.

Captain Steffie Salanguit, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters at noon Sunday that policemen, under Col. John Mangahis, director of the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office, were to serve Usman warrants for his arrest at his hideout in Sitio Bliss in Barangay Kapinpilan in Ampatuan but he and Syok pulled out guns and opened fire, sparking a gunfight that left both of them dead.

The operation was assisted by personnel from different units of PRO-BAR and the Army's 90th Infantry Battalion under the Army's 6th Infantry Division.

The operation, supposedly meant to arrest Usman and Syok peacefully, was premised on reports by residents in Barangay Kapinpilan about their presence in the area, from where they also reportedly sold shabu and marijuana, supplied by members of a few remaining members of the Dawlah Islamiya who have not availed yet of PRO-BAR’s reconciliation program for violent religious extremists.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION OF MUSLIM MINDANAO
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