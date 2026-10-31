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Mayon Volcano emits ash plume; Alert Level 3 remains

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
October 31, 2026 | 12:19pm
Mayon Volcano emits ash plume; Alert Level 3 remains
Mayon Volcano emits an ash plume that rises 200 meters above its summit crater on Oct. 31, 2026.
Phivolcs via X / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Mayon Volcano emitted an ash plume that rose 200 meters above its summit crater early Saturday, October 31, as the volcano continued to show signs of heightened activity, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The ash emission was recorded at 5:17 a.m. through the volcano's IP cameras at the Mayon Volcano Ligao Station and the Mayon Volcano Observatory in Ligñon Hill. The plume drifted west-southwest.

In its 24-hour monitoring bulletin, Phivolcs reported one moderately explosive eruption that lasted six minutes, along with 15 volcanic earthquakes and 30 rockfall events.

Crater glow was also observed, while sulfur dioxide emissions reached 988 metric tons per day on October 30.

Volcanic plumes during the monitoring period rose 100 to 3,000 meters above the crater and drifted west-northwest and west-southwest. Emissions ranged from moderate to voluminous.

Phivolcs also observed swelling of the volcano, although brief deflation was recorded on its northeastern side.

Mayon remains under Alert Level 3, which indicates a high level of volcanic unrest.

Phivolcs reiterated its warning against entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone and prohibited aircraft from flying over the volcano.

The agency warned that rockfalls, ballistic projectiles, lava flows and moderate explosions may occur. Lahar flows are also possible during heavy rainfall.

MAYON VOLCANO
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