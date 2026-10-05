^

Nation

2 drug den operators arrested in separate PDEA-BARMM operations

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 5, 2026 | 6:32pm
2 drug den operators arrested in separate PDEA-BARMM operations
The four drug den operators arrested in an entrapment operation on Oct. 3, 2026, in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, are now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM), pending prosecution in court.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents arrested seven alleged shabu dealers and closed down their drug dens in separate operations in two towns in Central Mindanao within two days.

Combined agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and operatives from different units of the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office first arrested four men on Saturday, October 3, after they allegedly sold P105,400 worth of shabu to undercover agents at their drug den in Barangay Dalumangcob, Sultan Kudarat.

George Paul Alcovindas, director of PDEA-BARMM, told reporters on Monday that their entrapment operation in Barangay Dalumangcob in Sultan Kudarat, was launched based on reports from friends and relatives of the four suspects regarding their alleged illegal activities in the municipality. The operation was supported by the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Aside from allegedly operating a clandestine drug den in Barangay Dalumangcob in Sultan Kudarat, one of the 12 towns in Maguindanao del Norte, the four suspects were also reportedly involved in the distribution of shabu and marijuana in Cotabato City and nearby barangays in Cotabato province. 

The PDEA-BARMM entrapment operation in Sultan Kudarat, the capital town of Maguindanao del Norte, came a day after three alleged shabu dealers operating a drug den were arrested on Friday, October 2, in Barangay Upper Labas in Midsayap, Cotabato. The suepects were also reportedly selling their illegal merchandise in barangays within the Bangsamoro Special Geographic Area in the province.

Alcovindas said PDEA-BARMM agents, personnel from different PRO-BAR units, officers from the Midsayap Municipal Police Station and officials of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion cooperated in the entrapment operation, which resulted in the immediate detention of the three suspects.

All three were immediately frisked and handcuffed by PDEA-BARMM agents and police after they allegedly sold seven grams of shabu worth ?47,600 during a tradeoff in Barangay Upper Labas. The operation was carried out with the assistance of municipal officials in Midsayap, one of the 17 towns in Cotabato province.

BARMM

COTABATO

PDEA

SULTAN KUDARAT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 injured in Binondo house collapse

2 injured in Binondo house collapse

By Andrew Ronquillo | 2 days ago
Two people were injured after a portion of a two-story house in Binondo, Manila collapsed on Thursday night, the Manila Disaster...
Nation
fbtw
PRC: Philippines has 6,337 new civil engineers

PRC: Philippines has 6,337 new civil engineers

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
Up to 6,337 examinees passed the September 2026 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination, the Professional Regulation Commission...
Nation
fbtw
2 transport firms&rsquo; papers revoked

2 transport firms’ papers revoked

By Josiah Antonio | 20 hours ago
Two transport network companies have had their authorities to operate and applications for renewal revoked for regulation...
Nation
fbtw
Lacson dismisses Cayetano&rsquo;s mockery

Lacson dismisses Cayetano’s mockery

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 4 days ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson brushed off Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano’s recent statements labeling him as the Senate’s...
Nation
fbtw
Napolcom flags lapses in Naga road crash probe

Napolcom flags lapses in Naga road crash probe

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 5 days ago
The office of the National Police Commission in Bicol has found procedural lapses and neglect in the investigation of...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Water allocation for Metro Manila reduced

By Josiah Antonio | 20 hours ago
Water allocated from Angat Dam to Metro Manila has been reduced amid a “super strong” El Niño, according to the National Water Resources Board.
Nation
fbtw
Sandigan affirms Pasay judge&rsquo;s bribery rap

Sandigan affirms Pasay judge’s bribery rap

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has rejected a Pasay judge’s appeal to junk his direct bribery case.
Nation
fbtw
Police disperse teachers&rsquo; protest

Police disperse teachers’ protest

By Josiah Antonio | 20 hours ago
Police dispersed yesterday protesters pushing education reforms ahead of World Teachers’ Day.
Nation
fbtw
PHLPost to host Asean meet

PHLPost to host Asean meet

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
A three-day meeting with postal leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and partner countries will...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with