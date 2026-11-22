Employment, legal services caravan debuts in Caloocan

The caravan brought 3,400 local and overseas employment vacancies, diverse labor and legal services from private and public sectors, and necessary financial assistance directly to 1,708 Caloocan and Metro Manila residents.

MANILA, Philippines — A first-ever caravan providing employment opportunities and legal services was held to a rousing success Saturday, November 21, at the Caloocan City Sports Complex.

The “Trabaho at Katarungan Caravan: Serbisyong Pangtrabaho at Pangkatarungan” was initiated by Trabaho Party-List and The Women of Aleitheia in collaboration with the Caloocan City Government, Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and DOJ-Action Center. It brought 3,400 local and overseas employment vacancies, diverse labor and legal services from private and public sectors, and necessary financial assistance directly to 1,708 Caloocan and Metro Manila residents.

Rep. Johanne Bautista shared how the convention started as an advocacy, recounting her formative experiences back when she was still a student in the Ateneo Law School.

“Before I became a representative of the Trabaho Party-list, I was first a lawyer. That is why, even back then, I already carried the aspiration to bring legal aid to our communities,” said Bautista in her keynote speech.

In particular, Bautista said her dream of a caravan where people can secure employment and legal assistance all in one place was inspired by her community visits where she and her Aleitheian sisters, led by Atty. Jen Laygo Villanueva, provided free legal education and legal assistance.

“When I was still a law student, I used to go around various communities together with The Women of Aleitheia to provide free legal education and legal assistance. I wish to continue this advocacy,” she added.

Rep. Oca Malapitan, Caloocan City Mayor Along Malapitan, Atty. Celine Carlos-Presa, DOJ Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez and DOJ Assistant Secretary Charina Laborte-Cuevas also graced the event with speeches.

For the “Trabaho One-Stop Shop" feature of the caravan, employment opportunities, preemployment requirements and labor-related concerns were served with help from over 20 local and overseas employers. These inlcude Caloocan City’s Public Employment Service Office, DOLE, DMW, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG Fund, Philippine Statistics Authority, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and Philippine National Police.The job matching was topped by 26 hired-on-the-spot applicants. Moreover, 449 employmentrelated concerns were served.

On the other side of the caravan was the "Katarungan One-Stop Shop”, which provided 498 legal-related services, including legal advice and representation, legal education, notarization, affidavit, concerns with late registration of birth certificates and other civil registry documents, land registration assistance, Single-Entry Approach or SEnA-related concerns, arbitration, cybercrime reports, among others.

In providing the legal services, organizers collaborated with the following organizations: