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Marcoleta gets medical furlough, posts bail

Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
September 4, 2026 | 12:00am
Marcoleta gets medical furlough, posts bail
Sen. Rodante Marcoleta arrives at the Sandiganbayan for his arraignment in relation to plunder and violation of Presidential Decree No. 46 on July 22, 2026.
The Philippine STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines —  The Sandiganbayan Third Division has granted detained Sen. Rodante Marcoleta a one-day furlough for him to undergo a medical checkup.

The anti-graft court approved Marcoleta’s request to undergo medical tests on Sept. 7 at The Medical City in Pasig.

Marcoleta has been diagnosed with prostate enlargement, hypertension  and dyslipidemia or high cholesterol. 

His lawyer David Gabriel sought the furlough, citing the lack of proper medical facilities at the New Quezon City Jail in Payatas where the senator is being held.

The prosecution opposed Marcoleta’s request, saying the diagnosis was based on the examination of his personal doctor. 

Marcoleta posted P90,000 bail before three Sandiganbayan divisions where he is facing violations of Presidential Decree 46, which prohibits public officials from receiving, directly or indirectly, any gift, present or other form of benefit in the course of their official duties.

Marcoleta is facing a plunder charge – a non-bailable offense – over P75 million worth of undeclared campaign donations supposedly used for his 2025 senatorial run. 

His campaign contributors – former lawmaker Mike Defensor, Joseph Espiritu and Aristotle Viray – are also facing plunder cases.

MARCOLETA

SANDIGANBAYAN
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