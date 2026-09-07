Grade 8 student stabbed in neck, abdomen by older schoolmate in General Santos City

The Grade 11 student who wounded a schoolmate in an attack on a campus in General Santos City is now under the joint custody of local government social workers and the police.

Content warning: Graphic violence

COTABATO CITY — A Grade 11 student stabbed a younger schoolmate in the neck and abdomen during their altercation on the campus of Buayan National High School in Purok 1, Barangay Buayan, General Santos City, on Monday morning, September 7.

The 15-year-old victim, a Grade 8 student, was immediately brought to a hospital by school teachers and barangay officials for treatment.

School officials said the 18-year-old Grade 11 student, who stabbed the victim in the neck and midsection with a knife, was subdued by security guards and teachers on the BNHS campus and subsequently turned over to personnel of the General Santos City Police Office who responded to the incident.

Officials of the city’s police force and the Police Regional Office 12, whose headquarters is in General Santos City, said the victim's classmates told investigators that the victim and his attacker had a misunderstanding over something, which led to the bloody incident.

The General Santos City government has dispatched social workers and psychologists to separately assist the Grade 8 student wounded in the incident and provide support to his alleged assailant, who is now under the joint custody of BNHS teachers and the police.