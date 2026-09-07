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2 more men killed in ambush in Maguindanao del Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 7, 2026 | 6:59pm
2 more men killed in ambush in Maguindanao del Sur
The two Moro men who were ambushed in Barangay Campo, Paglat, Maguindanao del Sur, both died instantly from gunshot wounds sustained in the attack.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Two Moro men were killed in an ambush in Barangay Campo, Paglat, Maguindanao del Sur, on Monday afternoon, September 7.

Captain Steffie Salanguit, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters an hour after the incident that the two fatalities, Ebrahim Mamalinta and his relative, Marquez Mamalinta, were riding together on a motorcycle when they were attacked by gunmen in a residential area in Barangay Campo.

The Mamalintas both died instantly from multiple gunshot wounds sustained in the attack.

Their assailants immediately fled on a getaway motorcycle, leaving both victims sprawled on the ground.

Salanguit said investigators from the Paglat Municipal Police Station, along with local executives and Moro datus in the municipality, are working together to identify the killers of the Mamalintas and bring them to justice.

Relatives of the duo told reporters that they believed the attack could be related to an old grudge between the two men and their killers. They declined to elaborate, however.

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR
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