2 DPWH engineers axed after man died in Pampanga drainage canal

The newly constructed three-story building of the Department of Public Works and Highways Pampanga 3rd District Engineering Office is shown in a post dated Oct. 22, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon relieved two Pampanga district engineers after a 25-year-old man fell and died during flooding in Angeles City.

The Department of Public Works and Highways said late Sunday, September 6, that Pampanga 3rd District Engineer Aser Mallari and Assistant District Engineer Augustin Dagsaan Jr., both officers-in-charge, were removed from their posts effective immediately.

The open drainage canal was part of a DPWH project along Fil-Am Friendship Highway in Barangay Cutcut, where Reiner Novero fell into the opening while it was submerged in floodwater on August 28.

Mallari and Dagsaan allegedly failed to ensure road safety measures along the highway in Angeles City, Pampanga that could have prevented the fatal incident.

Witnesses earlier told GMA News that the opening was obscured by deep floodwater and a strong current. Novero's body was recovered about an hour later, away from where he fell.

"In view of your failure to comply with the required safety standards, among other infractions, you are hereby relieved of your duties," Dizon said in a memorandum to the two officials.

The DPWH said the action followed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to enforce safety and quality standards in public works projects.

"Following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to ensure the implementation of safety and quality standards in all projects to protect the public, the secretary said DPWH officials who neglect their duties would be held accountable," the agency said in Filipino.

Dizon earlier relieved a maintenance official of the Las Piñas-Muntinlupa District Engineering Office over alleged negligence and delayed response during calamities.

Pampanga has been among the areas heavily flooded in August after days of persistent southwest monsoon, or habagat, rains.

As of Monday, September 7, some areas are still expected to experience light to moderate and occasional heavy rains, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

Among these areas are Porac, Floridablanca, Masantol, Sasmuan, Macabebe and Lubao.