Caloocan now under a state of calamity, 50,000 affected by severe floods

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 8:02pm
Officials of Barangay 176-E, Caloocan City insept flood-prone areas on Monday, July 21, 2025.
Barangay 176-E, Caloocan City via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The City Council of Caloocan City declared a state of calamity on Thursday night, July 24, due to the severe flooding that has affected around 50,000 families residing in the city. 

In a Facebook post, Caloocan City Vice Mayor Karina Teh announced that the council approved Resolution 4602 to declare a state of calamity after four weather systems brought “severe rainfall and massive flooding” in the locality. 

The southwest monsoon drove the primary rainfall, while tropical cyclones “Crising,” “Dante” (both now outside the Philippine area of responsibility) and “Emong” enhanced its impact.

According to the resolution, the Caloocan City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (CDRRMD) found 46 barangays affected by the heavy rains. 

The department's council recommended the declaration to the city council due to the prevailing emergency situation, permitting the use of the city’s quick response fund to “facilitate the implementation of emergency measures and expedite the allocation of resources.”

"Sa pamamagitan po nito, mas magiging mabilis ang mobilisasyon at pag-abot natin ng tulong sa ating mga kababayang apektado ng kalamidad pati na rin ang pagsasaayos ng mga imprastraktura sa ating siyudad," Caloocan City Mayor Along Malapitan said in a Facebook post. 

(Through this, we can more swiftly mobilize and deliver aid to our fellow citizens affected by the calamity, as well as repair infrastructure in our city.)

Caloocan City is the eighth city in Metro Manila that has declared a state of calamity. 

PAGASA forecast heavy rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters in Metro Manila due to habagat until Saturday afternoon, July 26. Classes and government work remain suspended Friday, July 25.

More than 30 other provinces, cities and municipalities have also been placed under a state of calamity. Here’s the list

CALOOCAN CITY

CRISINGPH

DANTEPH

HABAGAT

STATE OF CALAMITY

TYPHOON EMONG
