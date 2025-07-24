LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

People ride on makeshift raft at a village in Cainta town, east of Manila on July 22, 2025, during heavy monsoon rains.

MANILA, Philippines (6th update. First published: July 24, 11:24 a.m.) — Multiple provinces, cities and municipalities have been placed under a state of calamity due to the severe flooding that has displaced thousands of families and damaged local infrastructure.

The relentless rains over Luzon and the Visayas this past week were triggered by the combined effects of Severe Tropical Storm Wipha (formerly Crising), the southwest monsoon, Severe Tropical Storm Emong and Tropical Storm Dante.

As of July 24, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s (NDRRMC) report shows 2.7 million people or 765,869 families across 65 provinces impacted by flooding.

While 1,117 evacuation centers shelter 147,521 displaced residents, another 97,958 people have sought refuge elsewhere.

Here’s a list of local governments that have declared a state of calamity, or have the intention of doing so:

National Capital Region

Region I (Ilocos Region)

Region III (Central Luzon)

Bataan

Bulacan Balagtas Calumpit Paombong Meycauayan

Tarlac Paniqui

Pampanga Minalin



Region IV-A (CALABARZON)

Region IV-B MIMAROPA

Palawan Roxas



Region VI (Western Visayas)

Antique Sebaste Barbaza



Region VII (Central Visayas)

What a state of calamity means

The Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010 defines a state of calamity as conditions where natural or human-caused hazards result in mass casualties, infrastructure damage and severe disruptions to livelihoods, roads and normal life.

States of calamity may be declared by the Philippine president or local city councils — also known as the local sanggunian — upon recommendation from either the NDRRMC or local disaster risk reduction offices.

The main reason behind a declaration, especially during emergencies involving displaced persons, is often to allow local governments to access the quick response fund.

Once a state of calamity is declared, LGUs may utilize 30% of the LDRRM Fund to provide swifter relief, recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

Aside from gaining access to the quick response fund, a locality under a state of calamity may also take measures to monitor, prevent, and control overpricing, profiteering and hoarding of essential goods, medicines and fuel.

It also allows the granting of no-interest loans to severely affected residents through government financing or lending institutions.

Weather update. PAGASA is currently monitoring Severe Tropical Storm “Emong” and Tropical Storm “Dante” within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), with heavy to torrential rains forecast over parts of Luzon until Thursday, July 24.

Here's the latest update on wind signals over Luzon provinces.

--

Please refresh this page for updates.