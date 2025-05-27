^

Nation

Quake in Quezon triggers class suspension at PUP in Manila

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 27, 2025 | 2:40pm
Quake in Quezon triggers class suspension at PUP in Manila
Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Sta. Mesa, Manila.
Wikipedia.com

MANILA, Philippines — The Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) suspended its classes and work at the Sta. Mesa campus following a magnitude 5.1 earthquake.

The suspension, announced at 1:15 p.m., was made to allow for building inspections after the tremors were felt in several areas, including Metro Manila.

The earthquake, which struck Quezon province with its epicenter in General Nakar, had a depth of six kilometers, according to the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology.

In its statement, PUP urged campus directors at satellite campuses to assess local conditions and determine whether to suspend operations at their respective locations.

“Please stay alert, as aftershocks may still occur. We urge everyone to take necessary safety precautions and stay updated through official channels,” the university said.

EARTHQUAKE

POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES

PUP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ICC clearance sought for Duterte&rsquo;s oath as Davao mayor

ICC clearance sought for Duterte’s oath as Davao mayor

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
As former president Rodrigo Duterte remains detained in an International Criminal Court prison in the Netherlands, the Department...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Nancy can&rsquo;t order Makati department heads to resign&rsquo;

‘Nancy can’t order Makati department heads to resign’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
A Makati official yesterday reminded mayor-elect and outgoing Sen. Nancy Binay that she could not order city department heads...
Nation
fbtw
Missing Vivamax actress, boyfriend surface

Missing Vivamax actress, boyfriend surface

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 days ago
A Vivamax actress who was reported missing with her boyfriend for over a week surfaced last night.
Nation
fbtw
Man held at NAIA for bomb joke

Man held at NAIA for bomb joke

By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
Police arrested a 48-year-old traveler for making a bomb joke at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Sunday...
Nation
fbtw
Girl, 16, caught with P1.4 million shabu

Girl, 16, caught with P1.4 million shabu

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
A 16-year-old girl has been apprehended for alleged possession of over P1.4 million worth of suspected shabu in Barangay Pinagbuhatan,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Roque co-accused nabbed in Pampanga

Roque co-accused nabbed in Pampanga

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
A co-accused in the case of former presidential spokesman Harry Roque and Cassandra Li Ong was arrested in Pampanga for his...
Nation
fbtw

Bataan-Cavite bridge construction to start by July

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
Civil works for the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge is scheduled to begin in July, kicking off with the P11-billion construction of land approaches that will serve as ramps for vehicles.
Nation
fbtw
College students tutor &lsquo;struggling&rsquo; pupils in Eastern Visayas

College students tutor ‘struggling’ pupils in Eastern Visayas

By Miriam Desacada | 16 hours ago
At least 132 public schools in Eastern Visayas have participated in the cash-for-work program of the Department of Social...
Nation
fbtw
Army awards soldiers wounded during election duties in Maguindanao

Army awards soldiers wounded during election duties in Maguindanao

By John Unson | 16 hours ago
The Army’s 6th Infantry Division conferred merit medals on two soldiers wounded in an ambush while on an election...
Nation
fbtw
Punch kills man in Malolos

Punch kills man in Malolos

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 16 hours ago
It only took one punch to knock a man down in Malolos City on Sunday, which eventually led to his death.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with