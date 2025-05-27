Quake in Quezon triggers class suspension at PUP in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) suspended its classes and work at the Sta. Mesa campus following a magnitude 5.1 earthquake.

The suspension, announced at 1:15 p.m., was made to allow for building inspections after the tremors were felt in several areas, including Metro Manila.

The earthquake, which struck Quezon province with its epicenter in General Nakar, had a depth of six kilometers, according to the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology.

In its statement, PUP urged campus directors at satellite campuses to assess local conditions and determine whether to suspend operations at their respective locations.

“Please stay alert, as aftershocks may still occur. We urge everyone to take necessary safety precautions and stay updated through official channels,” the university said.