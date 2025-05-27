^

Nation

Magnitude 5.1 quake jolts Quezon, shaking felt in Metro Manila

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 27, 2025 | 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Quezon province on Tuesday, May 27, at 12:17 p.m., the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. 

Phivolcs said the epicenter of the quake was located in General Nakar, Quezon, at a depth of six kilometers.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin, caused by the shifting of Earth's plates along fault lines.

While no damage or aftershocks have been reported so far, Phivolcs warned they may still occur.

This story will be updated once Phivocs updates its bulletin.

 

EARTHQUAKE

LINDOL

PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE FOR VOLCANOLOGY AND SEISMOLOGY (PHIVOLCS)

PHIVOLCS
