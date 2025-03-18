â€˜Person of interest admits role in Slovakâ€™s slayâ€™

^

Nation

‘Person of interest admits role in Slovak’s slay’

Jennifer Rendon, Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
March 18, 2025 | 12:00am
Michaela Mickova
MANILA, Philippines — Two persons of interest in the death of Slovak tourist Michaela Mickova in Boracay are now in custody, with one of them admitting involvement in the slay, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said yesterday.

Col. Randulf Tuaño, PNP public information office chief, said nine witnesses have provided statements, leading authorities to identify at least three persons of interest behind the sexual abuse and killing of the 23-year-old Mickova.

“As of now, PRO 6 has two persons of interest in custody. Background checks revealed that they have prior cases related to illegal drug use,” Tuaño said, referring to the police regional office in Western Visayas.

Brig. Gen. Jack Wanky, PRO 6 director, said one of the persons of interest admitted his involvement to the crime.

Wanky did not elaborate on the testimony pending the signing of the man‘s extrajudicial confession.

Tuaño said the identities of the two men in police custody are being withheld following a Department of Justice circular that requires a high degree of conviction or airtight evidence before publicly naming suspects.

“Our investigators are ensuring that we follow due process. This is why their identities are being withheld for now,” Tuaño said.

He also clarified that contrary to initial reports of a fatal stab wound, “the official findings indicate that she was struck on the head.”

“The authorities are in communication with the Slovak consulate to determine the family’s wishes regarding the remains,” Tuaño said.

MICHAELA MICKOVA
