Housewife claims P314.5 million lotto prize

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said the bettor turned up at the PCSO central office in Mandaluyong on Feb. 5 to claim her winnings.

MANILA, Philippines — 59-year-old housewife emerged as the solo winner of the P314.591-million Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot on Jan. 5.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said the bettor turned up at the PCSO central office in Mandaluyong on Feb. 5 to claim her winnings.

The woman, who purchased the lotto ticket at a mall in Mandaluyong, used the lucky pick system and hit the six-digit winning combination 36-46-16-19-23-27.

She recounted that she and her relatives were window-shopping when they saw a lotto outlet and decided to place a bet on a whim.

A regular lottery player for the past five years, the bettor said she plans to use her winnings for investment and to help her family financially.

“To my fellow bettors, just keep on taking a chance if you have a budget because luck is a real thing,” she said. “Let’s just think that we are also helping other people through charity.”

Under PCSO guidelines, jackpot winners must present the original signed winning ticket and two valid government-issued identification cards to claim the prize.

As mandated under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN Law, prizes exceeding P10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax.

Winners have one year from the draw date to claim the prize, otherwise it will be forfeited and added to the PCSO coffer to fund charitable programs.