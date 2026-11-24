4 suspects in pre-SONA bomb incidents now in custody — CIDG

Police sweep the entrance of the Department of Justice in Manila after a bomb exploded yesterday. Inset shows an improvised explosive device found near the Senate complex in Pasay.

MANILA, Philippines — Four suspects linked to the improvised explosive device (IED) incidents hours before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) are now in police custody, according to the chief of the Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG).

In an ambush interview on Tuesday, November 24, CIDG chief Robert Morico said that the manhunt operation was conducted not only in Metro Manila but also in Quezon province and Pampanga.

There is also an ongoing manhunt operation in the South, according to Morico.

"We have in our custody four people; they are Filipinos," Morico said.

"Apparently, it is a disruption sa community natin. As you know, when the IED was placed in the Senate and the explosion occurred at the Department of Justice, this was also incidentally the day na magde-deliver ng State of the Nation Address ang ating mahal na Pangulong Presidente Bongbong Marcos," he added.

(Apparently, it is a disruption to our community. As you know, when the IED was placed in the Senate and the explosion occurred at the Department of Justice, this was also incidentally the day that our beloved President Bongbong Marcos was going to deliver his State of the Nation Address.)

Morico added that the CIDG would file complaints under the Anti-Terrorism Act against the suspects before the Department of Justice.

Two IED-related incidents occurred in Metro Manila on July 27, hours before Marcos delivered his fifth SONA.

An explosion occurred outside the DOJ, while an unexploded device was found near the Senate.

No casualties were reported in the incidents.